- Home
- Entertainment
- Karuppu Box Office Day 10: Suriya-Starrer Continues Strong Run, Nears Rs 150 Crore in India
Karuppu Box Office Day 10: Suriya-Starrer Continues Strong Run, Nears Rs 150 Crore in India
Karuppu continued its strong box-office performance on Day 10 as Suriya’s fantasy action entertainer earned Rs 14.45 crore on second Sunday, pushing its India net collection close to the Rs 150 crore milestone.
Strong Second Sunday for Karuppu
Karuppu continued its impressive box-office journey as the fantasy action entertainer recorded another strong day on its second Sunday. Headlined by Suriya, the film collected Rs 14.45 crore net on Day 10, showing healthy growth from Saturday’s numbers. The latest boost reflects the film’s sustained audience interest across major markets.
India Total Nears Rs 150 Crore
With its latest earnings, the film’s total India net collection has now climbed to Rs 148.55 crore. The movie maintained a steady pace despite weekday drops after its blockbuster opening weekend. Its solid theatrical hold and strong footfalls during the second weekend have helped the entertainer remain among the top-performing Tamil releases of the year.
Overseas Markets Stay Strong
The worldwide performance of the RJ Balaji directorial has also remained highly impressive. The film’s global gross collection has reached Rs 236.78 crore in just ten days. India contributed Rs 172.03 crore gross, while overseas territories added Rs 64.75 crore. International audiences have continued supporting the film strongly, especially during the second weekend run.
Weekday Dip, Weekend Recovery
Although the film experienced a noticeable decline during weekdays, the second weekend brought fresh momentum at the ticket windows. After earning over Rs 113 crore in its first week, the action entertainer bounced back strongly with higher weekend collections. Positive audience response and repeat viewership appear to be driving the film’s successful theatrical performance further.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.