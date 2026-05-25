Speaking during the discussion, Nick explained that a few scenes from Power Ballad deeply affected him because of his experiences as a parent. He said themes related to family now feel far more personal to him.

The singer also admitted that revisiting childhood favourites with his daughter has become a meaningful experience. Nick shared that watching The Lion King with 4-year-old daughter Malti Marie brings back memories of stories that shaped his own childhood.

He added that he has become even more emotional while watching films during flights and joked that he “always” cries on airplanes.