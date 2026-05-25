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Nick Jonas Says Watching The Lion King With Daughter Malti Makes Him Emotional; Here's Why
Nick Jonas revealed that watching The Lion King with daughter Malti Marie now makes him emotional. The singer shared how revisiting childhood stories as a father has become a deeply special and meaningful experience for him.
Nick Jonas Opens Up On Fatherhood
Nick Jonas recently opened up about how fatherhood has changed the way he connects with films and emotional stories. During a panel discussion for his upcoming movie Power Ballad at 92NY in New York City, the singer-actor revealed that Disney classic The Lion King never fails to make him cry.
Joining co-star Paul Rudd, director John Carney and moderator Josh Horowitz, Nick shared that becoming a father has made emotional scenes hit differently for him now.
Fatherhood Changed Nick’s Emotional Connection With Films
Speaking during the discussion, Nick explained that a few scenes from Power Ballad deeply affected him because of his experiences as a parent. He said themes related to family now feel far more personal to him.
The singer also admitted that revisiting childhood favourites with his daughter has become a meaningful experience. Nick shared that watching The Lion King with 4-year-old daughter Malti Marie brings back memories of stories that shaped his own childhood.
He added that he has become even more emotional while watching films during flights and joked that he “always” cries on airplanes.
Nick And Priyanka’s Parenting Journey
Nick and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in 2022 and often speak about balancing parenthood with their busy careers. While Nick regularly shares adorable moments with Malti on social media, Priyanka has spoken about protecting her daughter’s privacy as she grows older.
In a recent interview, Priyanka said she wants Malti to experience a normal childhood despite growing up in the public eye. The actor explained that she hopes her daughter learns to be aware of fame without becoming fearful or distant from people.
Priyanka Praises Nick’s Parenting Style
Priyanka has also praised Nick for being a hands-on father. In an earlier interview, she shared that Nick often takes charge of everyday parenting moments, including getting Malti ready for school activities.
The couple continues to divide parenting responsibilities while managing international work schedules, often travelling together as a family whenever possible.
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