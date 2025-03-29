Lifestyle

Eid 2025: Top 7 largest mosques in the World

Here are the 7 largest mosques in the world, based on capacity and area

Masjid al-Haram (Saudi Arabia)

Located in Mecca, it surrounds the Kaaba, Islam's holiest site. It can accommodate over 2.5 million worshippers and features the Black Stone and Maqam Ibrahim

Al-Masjid an-Nabawi (Saudi Arabia)

Situated in Medina, this mosque was founded by Prophet Muhammad. It holds over 1.5 million worshippers and features the iconic Green Dome, under which the Prophet is buried

Imam Reza Shrine (Iran)

Located in Mashhad, it honors Imam Reza, the eighth Shia Imam. It has a vast complex including courtyards, a museum, and a library, hosting around 1 million visitors at peak times

Faisal Mosque (Pakistan)

Islamabad’s iconic mosque blends modern and Islamic architecture. Funded by Saudi King Faisal, it can accommodate 300,000 worshippers and resembles a Bedouin tent

Istiqlal Mosque (Indonesia)

Jakarta’s national mosque is Southeast Asia’s largest, with capacity of 200,000. Built to commemorate Indonesia’s independence, it features minimalist design and a vast prayer hall

Hassan II Mosque (Morocco)

Located in Casablanca, it has the world's tallest minaret (210m). Overlooking the Atlantic, it holds 105,000 worshippers and features intricate tilework and a retractable roof

Badshahi Mosque (Pakistan)

Built by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in Lahore, it can hold 100,000 worshippers. It boasts grand red sandstone architecture, Persian influences, and stunning marble inlays

