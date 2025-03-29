Eid 2025: Top 7 largest mosques in the World

Lifestyle
Here are the 7 largest mosques in the world, based on capacity and area
Located in Mecca, it surrounds the Kaaba, Islam's holiest site. It can accommodate over 2.5 million worshippers and features the Black Stone and Maqam Ibrahim
Situated in Medina, this mosque was founded by Prophet Muhammad. It holds over 1.5 million worshippers and features the iconic Green Dome, under which the Prophet is buried
Located in Mashhad, it honors Imam Reza, the eighth Shia Imam. It has a vast complex including courtyards, a museum, and a library, hosting around 1 million visitors at peak times
Islamabad’s iconic mosque blends modern and Islamic architecture. Funded by Saudi King Faisal, it can accommodate 300,000 worshippers and resembles a Bedouin tent
Jakarta’s national mosque is Southeast Asia’s largest, with capacity of 200,000. Built to commemorate Indonesia’s independence, it features minimalist design and a vast prayer hall
Located in Casablanca, it has the world's tallest minaret (210m). Overlooking the Atlantic, it holds 105,000 worshippers and features intricate tilework and a retractable roof
Built by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in Lahore, it can hold 100,000 worshippers. It boasts grand red sandstone architecture, Persian influences, and stunning marble inlays
