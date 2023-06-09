Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amid rumours of breakup, Cristiano Ronaldo showers his love for girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

    First Published Jun 9, 2023, 4:27 PM IST

    Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo has once again shut down rumours of a possible breakup with long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. This time the Portuguese talisman showered his love on the model's latest Instagram post.

    Cristiano Ronaldo has effectively dismissed rumours of a breakup with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez. Ronaldo shared an adorable picture on social media, indicating that their relationship is solid. Rodriguez also responded to the rumours with a cryptic message on her Instagram story, dismissing the gossip as the invention of envious individuals. 

    Georgina replied to the post with heart and a kiss, indicating that the couple are still going strong and effectively silenced the rumours. Georgina commented, "The envious invents the rumour. The gossiper spreads it". 

    Despite being constantly scrutinized, Ronaldo's personal life remains in the spotlight, and this time, the status of his relationship with Georgina Rodriguez has become a topic of discussion and rumours have become a common part of their lives.

    Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez first met in 2016, when the former was a Real Madrid player, whereas the latter was reportedly a shop assistant in the Gucci store in Madrid. The romance blossomed afterwards and the pair have been together ever since. Ronaldo and Georgina have 5 children together.

    Meanwhile, Ronaldo continues to focus on his on-field performance as he participates in a match for Al Nassr against Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League and doesn't let news like this bother him.

