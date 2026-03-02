The Indian Premier League contributes significantly to Sanju Samson's profits. He began his IPL career on a small deal but swiftly rose to become one of the league's most valued players. Samson is one of the highest-paid players in the IPL, earning around ₹18 crore per year based on prior seasons.

Since 2013, his compensation has rapidly increased from ₹10 lakh to multi-crore contracts as captain of the Rajasthan Royals. This constant growth demonstrates both his performance and leadership potential in the league.