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Cocktail 2: Kriti Sanon Opens Up About Strict Diet, Shooting in Italy Was a Challenge
Cocktail 2: Kriti Sanon opens up about her toughest fitness phase while shooting Cocktail 2, as the much-awaited rom-com starring Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna builds buzz ahead of its 2026 release
Kriti Sanon’s toughest diet challenge yet
Kriti Sanon revealed that Cocktail 2 pushed her into unfamiliar territory when it came to fitness. For the first time, she followed a strict calorie-deficit diet alongside a disciplined workout routine. Shooting in Sicily made things harder, with tempting Italian food everywhere, but she stayed committed to achieving the desired look for her character.
Why Cocktail 2 felt like the perfect choice
After doing emotionally intense roles, Kriti admitted she was craving something lighter and more enjoyable. She described Cocktail 2 as arriving at just the right moment, offering her a chance to explore a youthful, urban rom-com space. Despite being a sequel, she clarified that the film brings a fresh story, new characters, and completely different backstories.
New trio, same fun vibe of the original
The film brings together Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti for the first time, with their chemistry already drawing attention. Songs like “Jab Talak” remind fans of the carefree energy of Cocktail, which originally starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. Directed by Homi Adajania, the sequel continues to explore modern relationships, love, and heartbreak with a contemporary twist.
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