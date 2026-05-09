Shahid Kapoor's quick interaction with an elderly guy in an airport waiting area has gone viral online. Social media users responded to the man's gesture and the actor's polite reaction.

Shahid Kapoor, who is now promoting his film Cocktail 2, has gone viral for a courteous encounter at the airport. A widely circulated video shows Shahid waiting in a queue until an elderly guy urged the actor to move forward to escape a mob, a gesture that was hailed online.

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In the video, an elderly guy is heard begging Shahid, "Sir, please go ahead because people will crowd you." The actor looks hesitant at first and beckons for the man to go before him, but the latter insists, and Shahid eventually steps forward. The video quickly sparked strong emotions on social media, with many applauding both the old man's considerate gift and Shahid's gracious response.

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A fan said, "Bhai ko uncle Ne respect Diya salute uncle ko (Uncle gave respect to Shahid, salute to uncle) (sic)." Other Instagram users wrote, "Professional." However, one user objected to the gesture, writing, "But why?" "Just because he's a celebrity.

Shahid was recently featured in filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's vengeance-romance O Romeo, which was inspired by real events. Set against the backdrop of unrequited love, O'Romeo stars Shahid and Triptii Dimri in a powerfully emotional and volatile story about passion, anguish, and the irreparable effects of love denied.

Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Aruna Irani, Vikrant Massey, and Tamannaah Bhatia all had important parts in the film. The theatrical release date for O'Romeo is February 13, 2026.

Shahid will next be seen in Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in important roles.

Cocktail 2 is scheduled for theatrical release on June 19, 2026.