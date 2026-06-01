Alexa Demie has dismissed rumours she is retiring from acting after 'Euphoria'. The Maddy Perez actor confirmed her character's journey is ending but said her acting career is far from over, choosing to keep her future goals private.

Alexa Demie has firmly dismissed speculation that she is retiring from acting following the conclusion of 'Euphoria', saying she has no plans to step away from the industry even as her journey as Maddy Perez comes to an end. The actor, who plays fan-favourite character Maddy Perez in HBO's acclaimed drama series, addressed the rumours in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

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While Demie confirmed she will be saying goodbye to Maddy after the show's finale, she made it clear that her acting career is far from over. "There are goals, and things that I want," Demie said, adding, "but I'm choosing to keep that private." Keeping details about her next move under wraps, she added, "I like my life like this, and I wouldn't change it."

Source of Retirement Speculation

According to The Hollywood Reporter, rumours about Demie potentially leaving acting originated from comments she made during a 2020 appearance in an interview. At that time, the actor reflected on her struggles before landing her breakthrough role in 'Euphoria'. Demie recalled becoming frustrated with audition opportunities that appeared to favour white actors for lead roles. As a half-Mexican woman, she questioned where Latina performers fit within the industry.

Reflecting on one particular experience from her early 20s, she said she noticed that actors of Hispanic descent were excluded from a lengthy list of approved ethnicities for a lead role. "I was reading it, and it really hit me, and I kept having that experience," she said, adding, "I was sick of going into those rooms."

Demie acknowledged that she occasionally considered walking away from acting during those years, but stressed that she never truly intended to quit. "This was during that time when you're young, and every few months you're just like, 'I'm quitting, I'm quitting,'" she said, adding, "But knowing me, I never would have quit. I'm more of the energy of like, 'No, I'm going to show you I can do it.'"

Securing Her Breakthrough Role

Her breakthrough eventually came with 'Euphoria', although securing the role of Maddy Perez was not without challenges. Demie revealed that the final stages of the casting process became about more than simply landing the part. "I was like Joan of Arc," she recalled, adding, "At that point it wasn't about getting the show anymore, it was about going into that room and being seen."

A Preference for Privacy

Beyond her acting career, Demie also addressed her long-standing preference for privacy. Despite starring in one of television's most talked-about series, she has largely stayed away from the spotlight and indicated that she has no intention of changing that approach. "It's like, did you ever think that I don't want it?" she said while discussing fame, adding, "People really take the authority out of your hands. What happened to my ability to choose?"

With 'Euphoria' now reaching the end of an era for her character, Demie has put retirement speculation to rest. (ANI)