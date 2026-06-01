HBO's acclaimed drama series 'Euphoria' has officially concluded with its third season. Creator Sam Levinson confirmed the news after the finale, which featured multiple character deaths and a tribute to the late actor Angus Cloud.

HBO's acclaimed drama series 'Euphoria' has officially come to an end, with creator Sam Levinson confirming that season three served as the show's final chapter. The announcement came shortly after the season three finale premiered on Sunday. The finale delivered several major developments, including multiple character deaths and an emotional tribute to actor Angus Cloud, who died in 2023 at the age of 25 from acute intoxication following an accidental overdose.

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'Euphoria' Season 3 Confirmed as Final Chapter

While the confirmation marks the official end of the series, the news may not come as a surprise to longtime viewers. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Zendaya had previously indicated in interviews that she believed season three would be the show's final season. The series also experienced a four-year gap between its second and third seasons.

Addressing the lengthy delay, Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO drama series and films, recently told The Hollywood Reporter, "It was important that everyone felt season three was moving the story forward in a meaningful and ambitious way. When Sam began sharing how much more expansive the world of the show would feel this season, there was genuine excitement about returning."

Creator Teased Major Developments in Finale

Ahead of the final episodes, Levinson had urged fans to watch them as soon as they became available, warning of significant developments. "If you're not watching episodes seven and eight live, the moment they drop, they will get spoiled," he said, adding, "There's some big things that happen."

Earlier this month, Levinson also told an audience at the American Cinematheque that season three "is hands down our best season," again teasing that "there's some big things that happen" before the finale.

Those comments proved accurate as the season's closing episodes featured major character deaths. Episode seven saw the death of Jacob Elordi's Nate Jacobs. The finale then included the deaths of Martha Kelly's Laurie, who took her own life, and Zendaya's Rue, whose drugs were laced with fentanyl, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

With season three now confirmed as the final instalment, 'Euphoria' closes the book on one of HBO's most talked-about drama series. 'Euphoria' season three is currently streaming on HBO Max.