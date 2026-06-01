Royal Challengers Bengaluru capped off a memorable season by defeating Gujarat Titans in the IPL final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Virat Kohli played a crucial role with an unbeaten 75, helping RCB secure a five-wicket victory and claim a second consecutive IPL title. The win triggered emotional celebrations among players, support staff, and family members on the field.

ALSO READ: Virushka's Flying Kiss Steals Show as RCB Clinch IPL 2026 Title

Viral Hug Between Anushka Sharma and Dinesh Karthik

Amid the post-match celebrations, a video featuring Anushka Sharma and Dinesh Karthik quickly gained traction online. The clip shows Karthik congratulating Anushka with a warm hug after RCB’s triumph. During the interaction, Virat Kohli was seen tapping Anushka on the back, a gesture that immediately caught the attention of social media users. Many viewers began speculating about the meaning behind the moment, with several jokingly suggesting that Kohli appeared possessive or playful.

Fans Find Virat’s Gesture Endearing

The viral clip has led to a flood of reactions from cricket fans. While some interpreted the gesture as a light-hearted sign of jealousy, many others described it as an affectionate and relatable moment between the celebrity couple. Similar incidents have surfaced in the past, with fans recalling occasions when Kohli displayed protective or playful behavior around Anushka during cricket celebrations. The couple’s chemistry was also evident as they embraced after the victory, with Kohli reportedly blowing a flying kiss toward his wife during the celebrations.