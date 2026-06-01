Acclaimed author Mangala Khadilkar pays tribute to late singer Suman Kalyanpur, recalling her humility and unique artistry. Kalyanpur, who passed away at 89, was laid to rest with full state honours. PM Modi also offered his condolences.

Biographer Recalls Singer's Humility and Artistry Speaking about her association with Kalyanpur, Khadilkar said she felt fortunate to have documented the singer's life and journey. "My name is Mangala Khadilkar. I am fortunate that I was able to write about her," she told ANI.Reflecting on the process of writing the biography, Khadilkar noted that information about Kalyanpur was not easily accessible at the time. "There are many stories...Because that biography was written when YouTube was not there, Google was not there. People had very little knowledge about her because she was a very quiet person," Khadilkar recalled.According to the author, Kalyanpur rarely spoke about herself, but eventually opened up during the course of their interactions. "But we forced her to break her silence. So she broke her silence. At that time, all rasiks and all of us were very happy. There are many stories," she said.Khadilkar particularly remembered Kalyanpur's extraordinary attention to detail while singing. "Recently, we sang one of her songs. There is a word in that song. I don't remember all the words, but she had sung that particular word so softly. There is a beauty in the expression of a young couple. That is how that word comes. She used to sing every word with a lot of thought. That is why her songs were different," she said.The author stressed that Kalyanpur's style could not be compared with anyone else's. "I will not say that it was like somebody else's singing. Her songs were different. They were her own songs," she said.Describing the singer's artistic personality, Khadilkar spoke about the unique blend of qualities that defined Kalyanpur's music. "In Marathi, we say 'Apna Komal Aatmabhaan'. In Hindi, I would say there was a softness of nature, a softness of voice and a softness of singing style. All three were present in her," she said."So whatever was created with the combination of all three was so beautiful that there are no words for it," she added. A Touching Final Memory Khadilkar also recalled a touching moment from Kalyanpur's final days, when a song associated with her musical training was played beside her hospital bed. "When we kept a mobile phone near her bed and played that song, we asked, 'Suman Tai, who sang this song? Who composed this song?' It was very difficult for her to speak," she recalled.However, when the conversation turned to her guru, Kalyanpur responded immediately. "But when it came to her guru, she opened her eyes and looked at us for a moment. She said, 'Guru Abdul Rehman Khan,'" Khadilkar said.Calling the moment deeply moving, the author said it reflected the singer's lifelong reverence for her teachers and music. "At that time, the gratitude towards the guru and the gratitude towards music was completely filled within her," she said.Khadilkar concluded by highlighting Kalyanpur's lasting legacy in Indian Bhaavsangeet and film music. "Our Indian Bhaavsangeet has reached great heights. Whatever she has left behind through her singing is a heritage of immense value," she said. Drawing a connection between generations of singers, she added, "We sing songs of Lataji and Ashaji, and the next generation will sing songs of Suman Tai. That is the beauty of it." Tributes Pour In for Legendary Singer Suman Kalyanpur, one of India's most respected playback singers, is remembered for her soulful voice and timeless melodies that continue to resonate with music lovers across generations.Legendary playback singer and Padma Bhushan awardee Suman Kalyanpur was laid to rest with full state honours in Mumbai, marking a solemn farewell to one of Indian music's most celebrated voices. The last rites of the iconic singer, who passed away at the age of 89, were performed at the Santacruz (Pawan Hans) crematorium.Condolences poured in from across the country following her demise. PM Modi Expresses Grief Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the demise of veteran singer Suman Kalyanpur, remembering her as an artist whose melodious voice and soulful renditions left a lasting impact on Indian music and cinema.In a condolence message, the Prime Minister said Kalyanpur's songs earned her a special place in the hearts of music lovers across generations. "Anguished by the passing of the popular singer Suman Kalyanpur Ji. Her melodious voice and soulful renditions enriched our cultural world. Through her songs, she created a special place among music lovers and admirers of Indian cinema," PM Modi wrote on X.The Prime Minister also conveyed his condolences to the singer's family, friends and admirers."Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti," he added.Union ministers, political leaders, and members of the cultural fraternity also paid tribute, acknowledging her enduring contribution to Indian cinema and music. A Remarkable Career Kalyanpur had a remarkable career spanning more than three decades, remaining active from 1954 to 1988. Over the course of her journey, she established herself as one of the most respected playback singers in the country. Her versatility allowed her to lend her voice to songs in multiple languages. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Acclaimed Marathi author Mangala Khadilkar, who penned the biography "Suman Sugandh" on legendary singer Suman Kalyanpur, paid an emotional tribute to the late artiste, recalling her humility, musical sensitivity and enduring contribution to Indian music.Speaking about her association with Kalyanpur, Khadilkar said she felt fortunate to have documented the singer's life and journey. "My name is Mangala Khadilkar. I am fortunate that I was able to write about her," she told ANI.Reflecting on the process of writing the biography, Khadilkar noted that information about Kalyanpur was not easily accessible at the time. "There are many stories...Because that biography was written when YouTube was not there, Google was not there. People had very little knowledge about her because she was a very quiet person," Khadilkar recalled.According to the author, Kalyanpur rarely spoke about herself, but eventually opened up during the course of their interactions. "But we forced her to break her silence. So she broke her silence. At that time, all rasiks and all of us were very happy. There are many stories," she said.Khadilkar particularly remembered Kalyanpur's extraordinary attention to detail while singing. "Recently, we sang one of her songs. There is a word in that song. I don't remember all the words, but she had sung that particular word so softly. There is a beauty in the expression of a young couple. That is how that word comes. She used to sing every word with a lot of thought. That is why her songs were different," she said.The author stressed that Kalyanpur's style could not be compared with anyone else's. "I will not say that it was like somebody else's singing. Her songs were different. They were her own songs," she said.Describing the singer's artistic personality, Khadilkar spoke about the unique blend of qualities that defined Kalyanpur's music. "In Marathi, we say 'Apna Komal Aatmabhaan'. In Hindi, I would say there was a softness of nature, a softness of voice and a softness of singing style. All three were present in her," she said."So whatever was created with the combination of all three was so beautiful that there are no words for it," she added.Khadilkar also recalled a touching moment from Kalyanpur's final days, when a song associated with her musical training was played beside her hospital bed. "When we kept a mobile phone near her bed and played that song, we asked, 'Suman Tai, who sang this song? Who composed this song?' It was very difficult for her to speak," she recalled.However, when the conversation turned to her guru, Kalyanpur responded immediately. "But when it came to her guru, she opened her eyes and looked at us for a moment. She said, 'Guru Abdul Rehman Khan,'" Khadilkar said.Calling the moment deeply moving, the author said it reflected the singer's lifelong reverence for her teachers and music. "At that time, the gratitude towards the guru and the gratitude towards music was completely filled within her," she said.Khadilkar concluded by highlighting Kalyanpur's lasting legacy in Indian Bhaavsangeet and film music. "Our Indian Bhaavsangeet has reached great heights. Whatever she has left behind through her singing is a heritage of immense value," she said. Drawing a connection between generations of singers, she added, "We sing songs of Lataji and Ashaji, and the next generation will sing songs of Suman Tai. That is the beauty of it."Suman Kalyanpur, one of India's most respected playback singers, is remembered for her soulful voice and timeless melodies that continue to resonate with music lovers across generations.Legendary playback singer and Padma Bhushan awardee Suman Kalyanpur was laid to rest with full state honours in Mumbai, marking a solemn farewell to one of Indian music's most celebrated voices. The last rites of the iconic singer, who passed away at the age of 89, were performed at the Santacruz (Pawan Hans) crematorium.Condolences poured in from across the country following her demise.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the demise of veteran singer Suman Kalyanpur, remembering her as an artist whose melodious voice and soulful renditions left a lasting impact on Indian music and cinema.In a condolence message, the Prime Minister said Kalyanpur's songs earned her a special place in the hearts of music lovers across generations. "Anguished by the passing of the popular singer Suman Kalyanpur Ji. Her melodious voice and soulful renditions enriched our cultural world. Through her songs, she created a special place among music lovers and admirers of Indian cinema," PM Modi wrote on X.The Prime Minister also conveyed his condolences to the singer's family, friends and admirers."Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti," he added.Union ministers, political leaders, and members of the cultural fraternity also paid tribute, acknowledging her enduring contribution to Indian cinema and music.Kalyanpur had a remarkable career spanning more than three decades, remaining active from 1954 to 1988. Over the course of her journey, she established herself as one of the most respected playback singers in the country. Her versatility allowed her to lend her voice to songs in multiple languages. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source