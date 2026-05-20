Rap icon Snoop Dogg will star alongside Brandon Perea in the upcoming boxing drama 'The Faith of Long Beach'. Written and directed by Eric Amadio, the film follows a troubled street fighter from Long Beach. Snoop's Death Row Pictures will co-produce.

Rap icon and actor Snoop Dogg is set to star alongside Brandon Perea in the upcoming boxing drama 'The Faith of Long Beach', according to Deadline. The film will be written and directed by Eric Amadio, best known for his work on Snowfall.

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The story follows a soft-spoken street fighter raised in a Long Beach group home who struggles to leave behind a troubled past and pursue a future in professional boxing while attempting to reconnect with the legacy of his estranged father.

A Story of Faith and Resilience

Amadio said the project is more than just a sports drama and revolves around themes of belief and resilience. "As alluded to in the title, the film isn't simply a coming-of-age boxing picture, but also a story about faith -- having faith in yourself when nobody else has any, and faith in the people who refuse to give up on you," he said, as per Deadline.

Praising the cast, the filmmaker added, "With Brandon, I knew instantly I had my nuanced, complicated fighter. And with Snoop, I've got the authentic OG who's seen every version of that kid and still bets on him anyway. It's an honor to shine a long-overdue cinematic spotlight on the city and people of Long Beach."

Production and Casting Details

The role to be played by Snoop Dogg has not yet been disclosed. The film will be produced by Adonis Tountas for Everlast Pictures alongside Snoop Dogg and Sara Ramaker for Death Row Pictures.

Deadline had first reported on the project in March 2022, when rapper and actor Common was attached to co-star opposite Perea. The reasons behind his exit from the project remain undisclosed.

'This One Got Soul': Key Figures Weigh In

Speaking about the film, Snoop Dogg said, "Death Row Pictures is proud to be a part of The Faith of Long Beach. This is the type of story that hits different - heart, grit, struggle and redemption all wrapped up in that Long Beach spirit. This one got soul."

Producer Tountas also praised the collaboration, saying, "Partnering with Snoop and Sara on The Faith of Long Beach represents a truly special alignment of creative vision and cultural authenticity."

"Snoop has long embodied the spirit, resilience, and heart of Long Beach, making him an essential voice in bringing this story to life. Eric has crafted a deeply moving screenplay, and with Brandon Perea's extraordinary talent, we have the opportunity to create a film that will captivate audiences and leave a lasting impact," he added.

Snoop Dogg's Other Projects

A 16-time Grammy-nominated artist, Snoop Dogg recently appeared at CinemaCon to promote his upcoming biopic from Universal Pictures. The film is scheduled to begin production in Los Angeles later this summer, with Jonathan Daviss set to portray the rapper. The project will be directed by Craig Brewer and produced by Snoop under Death Row's overall deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment alongside Brian Grazer, according to Deadline.

Apart from his music career, Snoop Dogg has appeared in projects such as BMF, Day Shift, Dolemite Is My Name, Starsky & Hutch and Soul Plane. (ANI)