Cocktail 2 Song 'Jab Talak' OUT: Song Brings Back 'Tumhi Ho Bandhu' Vibes; Read On
The first glimpse of Cocktail 2’s track Jab Talak is finally here, bringing beachside energy, romance, and nostalgia. Featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, the song instantly recalls the vibe of Tumhi Ho Bandhu
A Nostalgic Throwback to Cocktail’s Iconic Party Vibe
The first look of Jab Talak leans heavily into the carefree, beach-party mood that made Cocktail memorable. With vibrant visuals, sunset backdrops, and lively choreography, the song strongly echoes Tumhi Ho Bandhu.
Fans of the original film will instantly recognise the same youthful energy and friendship-driven atmosphere, now refreshed with a new trio.
Power-Packed Musical Team Behind the Track
The song brings together some of Bollywood’s most reliable hitmakers. It is sung by Arijit Singh and Akasa Singh, with music composed by Pritam Chakraborty and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.
This combination hints at a chartbuster in the making, blending catchy beats with emotional undertones.
Big Summer Release and Strong Buzz Around Cocktail 2
Directed by Homi Adajania and backed by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Cocktail 2 is set to release on June 19, 2026.
The early glimpse of Jab Talak has already sparked excitement, suggesting the film will balance romance, friendship, and drama—just like its predecessor, but with a modern twist.
ALSO READ: Inside Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor’s Stunning Mumbai Home Ahead of Cocktail 2 Song Release (PHOTOS)
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