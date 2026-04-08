'Jab Talak', the first song from 'Cocktail 2' starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, has been released. The cast shared their positive experiences, calling the song special and reminiscing about the fun-filled shoot.

'Jab Talak', the first song from 'Cocktail 2', was unveiled on Wednesday. Helmed by Homi Adajania, the film features Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shahid Kapoor on 'Jab Talak'

Recalling shooting for the song, Shahid said, "Jab Talak is incredibly special to all of us, especially as it marks the first song from Cocktail 2. There was such a positive energy on set while shooting it--we truly had a great time together. Everything felt easy, warm, and effortless, and I believe that translates beautifully on screen. I'm confident audiences will connect with the honesty and joy that the song brings."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

About The Song

Composed by Pritam, sung by Arijit Singh and Akasa, and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, "Jab Talak" blends heartfelt emotion with easygoing holiday energy, creating a track that celebrates love, friendship and the joy of shared summer memories.

Kriti and Rashmika on Their Shooting Experience

Leading ladies Kriti and Rashmika also opened up about their experience shooting for the fun song. In a press note, Kriti shared, "Jab Talak carries such a beautiful, feel-good vibe. Shooting for it felt like living the perfect summer with friends--filled with laughter, music, and pure masti against the stunning backdrop of Sicily. I had an absolute blast filming with Shahid and Rashmika, and it was amazing to see even the international crew and dancers humming along and soaking in the energy of the song."

Rashmika added, "For me, Jab Talak is about love, friendship and carefree holiday moments you want to hold on to forever. The song has the perfect breezy and happy vibe. To add to that, working with Shahid and Kriti was too much fun."

Made under Maddock Films, 'Cocktail 2' will be released on June 19. (ANI)