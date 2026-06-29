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Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Holds Strong, Eyes Rs 100 Crore Milestone
Cocktail 2 has maintained a solid box office run despite losing screens to Welcome To The Jungle. On Day 10, the Shahid Kapoor-led romantic drama edged closer to the Rs 100 crore gross milestone in India.
Despite facing strong competition and receiving mixed reviews, Homi Adajania's Cocktail 2 has continued its impressive run at the box office. Featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, the romantic drama has already surpassed the lifetime domestic earnings of the 2012 original Cocktail and is now closing in on the Rs 100 crore gross mark in India.
On Day 10, which coincided with its second Sunday, Cocktail 2 was screened across 3,791 shows nationwide. As per trade estimates from Sacnilk, the film earned approximately Rs 4.40 crore net on the day, taking its total India net collection to Rs 83.15 crore. Its India gross collection has now climbed to Rs 98.76 crore.
The film's second-weekend performance comes amid the release of Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3), which has emerged as a major box office rival. The comedy entertainer secured a massive release with 10,892 shows on its opening day, significantly impacting screen availability for Cocktail 2.
Even with a reduced screen count, Cocktail 2 has continued to attract audiences. The film's shows have dropped from 10,835 during its opening week to 3,791, while Welcome 3 has already collected Rs 61.49 crore net in its first three days. Nevertheless, the Shahid Kapoor-led film has maintained steady collections and remains on track to achieve another significant box office milestone.
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