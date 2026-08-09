Govinda recalls working on Mani Ratnam's 'Raavan', revealing the director once joked, 'Govinda doesn't look good when he's on time.' The actor shared he was very punctual on set to counter accusations of not experimenting with his roles.

Actor Govinda recalled an interesting moment from the sets of Mani Ratnam's 2010 film 'Raavan,' revealing that the filmmaker once made a light-hearted remark about his punctuality while they were shooting for the film. In an interview with ANI, the 63-year-old actor, who has appeared in over 165 films across genres, opened up about the accusations that he was not willing to experiment with different kinds of films and preferred to stick to the same formula. Govinda also recalled his experience of working with director Mani Ratnam in 'Raavan,' sharing how he tried to change the perception around him.

Govinda and Abhishek Bachchan worked together in Mani Ratnam's 2010 Hindi action-adventure film 'Raavan.' The film also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vikram, while Govinda, Nikhil Dwivedi, Ravi Kishan and Priyamani appeared in pivotal roles.

Govinda on Changing Perceptions

Govinda said his wife Sunita Ahuja had also questioned his choices and pushed him to take up projects, which were different from his usual films. Recalling her words that he was "very stubborn", the actor said, "Sunita used to accuse me too, saying, "You are very stubborn. You don't do such movies." I told her, "You make me do it." Then she made me do 'Raavan'. I did a small part in it."

An Anecdote from the 'Raavan' Set

Talking about his experience on the sets of the action-adventure, Govinda said he would reach the sets very early in the morning. He admitted that he thought his efforts would be appreciated, but that did not happen. "On that set, I used to reach at 3 or 4 in the morning. And I started thinking that maybe I would be praised for it. But I wasn't."

The 'Hero No. 1' actor then recalled a compliment Mani Ratnam once made about his dedication and punctuality on set. The actor said, "Mani Ratnam once openly said, 'He used to come to the set at 4 in the morning. Nobody even told him to come that early, but he did. Anyway, Govinda doesn't look good when he's on time.'"

Upcoming Film and Career Highlights

On the work front, Govinda is promoting his upcoming film 'Roopa' also starring Komal Rani Swarnkar. The project marks his comeback to film after several years.

The actor made a stellar debut in 'Ilzaam' (1986) and is widely regarded as one of Indian cinema's most versatile entertainers, famous for his impeccable comic timing, expressive face, and fluid dancing style. He has appeared in over 165 films across genres, from serious drama ('Hatya', 'Aawargi') to slapstick comedy ('Raja Babu', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'). He received 12 nominations for the Filmfare Awards, winning the Special Award for 'Saajan Chale Sasural' (1997) and Best Comedian for 'Haseena Maan Jayegi' (2000). (ANI)