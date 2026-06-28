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Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 9: Shahid-Kriti-Rashmika Film Gets Big Boost, Crosses ₹78 Crore Mark In India
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Cocktail 2’ continues its impressive box office run. The romantic-comedy has witnessed a major boost in its second weekend, crossing new milestones in India and worldwide.
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna’s romantic-comedy ‘Cocktail 2’ is maintaining a strong grip at the box office. Entering its second weekend, the film saw a significant rise in earnings on its ninth day. The movie collected ₹4.25 crore on its second Saturday, taking its India net collection to ₹78.43 crore, while its gross earnings reached ₹93.51 crore.
The film has also created a strong impact at the global box office. According to trade reports, ‘Cocktail 2’ has crossed the ₹110 crore mark worldwide. With a successful first week collection of ₹70.50 crore and steady earnings in the following days, the movie is being considered a profitable venture due to its audience response and theatrical performance.
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Cocktail 2 Collection Breakdown: Week 1 – ₹70.50 crore
Day 8 – ₹4 crore Day
9 – ₹4.25 crore
Total India Collection – ₹78.75 crore India Gross Collection – ₹93.97 crore
Unlike the original 2012 film ‘Cocktail’ starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty, the sequel does not follow the same storyline. The makers have introduced a fresh narrative with new characters and a modern approach, making ‘Cocktail 2’ different from its predecessor while appealing to today’s
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