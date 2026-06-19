The romantic drama has posted impressive advance ticket sales across the country before its release. The Hindi 2D version sold more than 1.6 lakh tickets through advance bookings, generating an estimated gross collection of over Rs 5.5 crore.

When blocked seats are factored in, the advance gross rises close to Rs 9 crore, highlighting strong anticipation among moviegoers. The numbers indicate that the film has successfully created excitement ahead of its theatrical debut.

2. Maharashtra and Delhi Lead the Charge

Among all territories, Maharashtra has emerged as the biggest contributor to advance bookings. The state has delivered the highest pre-sales figures, reflecting strong demand in major urban centres.

Delhi has followed closely, while Karnataka has also contributed significantly to the film's advance revenue. The healthy response across multiple regions suggests that Cocktail 2 is not dependent on a single market and enjoys widespread appeal.