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Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Advance Booking: Shahid Kapoor Starrer Eyes Massive Opening
Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Advance Booking: Cocktail 2 has entered theatres with strong pre-release momentum. Backed by solid advance bookings and positive audience buzz, the Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna starrer
Strong Advance Booking Signals Promising Start
The romantic drama has posted impressive advance ticket sales across the country before its release. The Hindi 2D version sold more than 1.6 lakh tickets through advance bookings, generating an estimated gross collection of over Rs 5.5 crore.
When blocked seats are factored in, the advance gross rises close to Rs 9 crore, highlighting strong anticipation among moviegoers. The numbers indicate that the film has successfully created excitement ahead of its theatrical debut.
2. Maharashtra and Delhi Lead the Charge
Among all territories, Maharashtra has emerged as the biggest contributor to advance bookings. The state has delivered the highest pre-sales figures, reflecting strong demand in major urban centres.
Delhi has followed closely, while Karnataka has also contributed significantly to the film's advance revenue. The healthy response across multiple regions suggests that Cocktail 2 is not dependent on a single market and enjoys widespread appeal.
Opening Day Could Surpass the Original Film
Industry estimates suggest Cocktail 2 could collect between Rs 12 crore and Rs 15 crore net on its opening day, provided spot bookings remain strong. If achieved, the sequel would comfortably outperform the first Cocktail, which opened with Rs 10.95 crore in 2012.
However, the film faces challenges as well. Competition from holdover releases and the arrival of Toy Story 5 may divide audience attention. Additionally, its Adults Only certification could limit family footfalls during the weekend. Despite these factors, the film remains well-positioned for a strong start at the box office.
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