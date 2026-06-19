Shahid Kapoor has emerged as one of the film's biggest highlights. Early viewers and trade experts have praised his effortless screen presence, emotional range and ability to balance intense dramatic scenes with lighter moments.

His performance in the latter portions of the film has drawn special appreciation, with many calling it one of his strongest acts in recent years. Shahid's portrayal reportedly adds depth and authenticity to the story, making him the emotional anchor of the film.

Kriti Sanon Impresses, Rashmika Leaves an Impact

Kriti Sanon has received significant praise for her performance, with some early reactions describing it as one of the finest roles of her career. Her emotional scenes and character development have been highlighted as major strengths of the film.

Rashmika Mandanna also contributes effectively to the narrative, although several reviews suggest her character could have benefited from more screen time. While her performance has been appreciated, some critics felt that her Hindi diction could have been stronger.

Overall, Cocktail 2 appears to have struck the right balance between romance, emotions and entertainment. With appealing music, striking visuals and convincing performances from its lead cast, the film is off to a promising start at the box office and among audiences.