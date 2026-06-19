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Cocktail 2 FIRST Review: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon Deliver An Emotional Entertainer
Cocktail 2 FIRST Review: Cocktail 2 has finally arrived in theatres, and the first reactions are overwhelmingly positive. Early reviews praise its fresh take on romance, strong performances, memorable music, and visually rich storytelling
A Fresh Story Backed by Strong Writing
According to early reviews, Cocktail 2 avoids repeating the formula of the 2012 original and instead presents a completely new narrative. The screenplay, written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, has been praised for capturing the complexities of contemporary romance while maintaining an emotional connection with the audience.
#OneWordReview...#Cocktail2: WINNER.
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
More than lives up to expectations... Solid performances, superb music, stunning visuals, and captivating writing – this film scores on all fronts. #Cocktail2Review
Get ready to be surprised... Yes, #Cocktail2 is a love… pic.twitter.com/2Kc0g13gnG
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2026
The film's first half, set against the picturesque backdrop of Italy, has particularly impressed viewers. Vibrant visuals, engaging songs, natural chemistry between the lead actors and unexpected narrative twists help create an immersive cinematic experience. The second half reportedly raises the emotional stakes, delivering impactful drama and a satisfying conclusion despite a slightly slower stretch before the climax.
ALSO READ: What Is Cocktail 2 About? Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Explained
Shahid Kapoor Leads From the Front
Shahid Kapoor has emerged as one of the film's biggest highlights. Early viewers and trade experts have praised his effortless screen presence, emotional range and ability to balance intense dramatic scenes with lighter moments.
His performance in the latter portions of the film has drawn special appreciation, with many calling it one of his strongest acts in recent years. Shahid's portrayal reportedly adds depth and authenticity to the story, making him the emotional anchor of the film.
Kriti Sanon Impresses, Rashmika Leaves an Impact
Kriti Sanon has received significant praise for her performance, with some early reactions describing it as one of the finest roles of her career. Her emotional scenes and character development have been highlighted as major strengths of the film.
Rashmika Mandanna also contributes effectively to the narrative, although several reviews suggest her character could have benefited from more screen time. While her performance has been appreciated, some critics felt that her Hindi diction could have been stronger.
Overall, Cocktail 2 appears to have struck the right balance between romance, emotions and entertainment. With appealing music, striking visuals and convincing performances from its lead cast, the film is off to a promising start at the box office and among audiences.
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