Actor Anupam Kher met West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya in Kolkata and visited the Kalighat Temple. He also announced his return as a producer to Bengali cinema after 26 years with the film 'Shuru Theke Shuru'.

Actor Anupam Kher met West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya in Kolkata on Sunday. A video shared by the Office of West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya showed the two interacting and sharing a conversation.

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Earlier in the day, Kher also visited the famous Kalighat Kali Temple, where he offered prayers. The actor later shared pictures and videos from the temple on Instagram and spoke about his visit. The caption of his post read, "JAI MAA KALI! There is something deeply reassuring about standing in a place of worship that has witnessed centuries of faith, hope, tears, and prayers. Today, I had the privilege of seeking the blessings of #MaaKali at the sacred Kalighat Kali Temple in Kolkata. I prayed for strength, gratitude, and above all, for the health, happiness, and peace of every one of you."

Spiritual Visit to Kalighat Temple

Reflecting on India's spiritual heritage, Kher wrote, "The beauty of India lies not only in its diversity but also in its ancient temples, where generations have come with folded hands and returned with renewed faith."

He also thanked the Haldar family for their hospitality, writing, "My heartfelt thanks to the Haldar family for their warmth and for making this blessed visit possible. Jai Maa Kali! May Her blessings always guide and protect us all."

Anupam Kher's Return to Bengali Cinema

Apart from his temple visit, Kher also announced his return to Bengali cinema as a producer after 26 years. After 'Bariwali,' he is producing 'Shuru Theke Shuru' with producer Firdausal Hasan. The film will mark the directorial debut of writer-director Shamik Banerjee.

While interacting with the media, Anupam Kher announced his return to Bengali cinema by revealing details of the movie. The actor's last production venture in Bengali cinema was 'Bariwali', which was directed by Rituparno Ghosh and starred Kirron Kher in the lead role. "Anupam Kher Studio is going to make a Bangla film after 26 years. The company will produce it in collaboration with Friends Communication and Firdausul Hasan. Years ago, we made Bariwali with Rituparno Ghosh, and now making a new film again. Other than films, we have plans to establish an acting school here. The Chief Minister has offered warm wishes for our new project. The new film is titled "Shuru Theke Shuru". We have learnt a lot from Bengal, be it cinema, music, and literature," said Kher. (ANI)