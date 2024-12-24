Christmas 2024: Top 9 carols, songs to brighten your Holiday season; Check list here

Christmas is the perfect time to dive into festive tunes that bring warmth, cheer, and nostalgia. From timeless classics to modern hits, these 9 Christmas songs will uplift your spirits, spark joy, and create lasting memories. Tune in, sing along, and make this holiday season magical

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 24, 2024, 12:07 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 24, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

Celebrate Christmas with songs that capture the holiday spirit! From joyful classics to modern hits, these 9 tunes are perfect for creating a festive vibe, sharing memories, and spreading cheer

article_image2

Last Christmas – Wham!

This melancholic yet upbeat tune is a Christmas classic. Wham!'s "Last Christmas" beautifully captures heartbreak during the holiday season, wrapped in an 80s synth-pop charm. Its relatable lyrics and catchy melody make it a festive favorite that endures through generations

article_image3

Underneath the Tree – Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson delivers holiday cheer with this feel-good anthem. "Underneath the Tree" celebrates love and togetherness, set against a backdrop of jingling bells and a powerful vocal performance. It's the perfect track to brighten up your Christmas celebrations

article_image4

Christmas Tree Farm – Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s nostalgic "Christmas Tree Farm" is inspired by her childhood memories. With cozy lyrics and a dreamy melody, this song invites listeners to reminisce about simpler times surrounded by love, snow, and festive lights

article_image5

Santa Tell Me – Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s "Santa Tell Me" is a playful, romantic holiday tune with a pop-R&B vibe. Its catchy rhythm and sweet lyrics make it an instant favorite for Christmas parties, as it perfectly balances festive cheer and youthful love

article_image6

Cozy Little Christmas – Katy Perry

Katy Perry brings warmth and relaxation with "Cozy Little Christmas." This jazzy holiday song focuses on intimate moments, family love, and the joy of spending quality time, making it a heartwarming addition to your festive playlist

article_image7

Oh Santa! – Mariah Carey (feat. Ariana Grande & Jennifer Hudson)

Mariah Carey teams up with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson for this energetic holiday track. "Oh Santa!" is a fun, modern Christmas anthem with stunning vocals, harmonies, and infectious cheer that perfectly complements the festive spirit

article_image8

Mistletoe – Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber’s "Mistletoe" blends romantic lyrics with a laid-back, acoustic melody. This song celebrates love during the holidays, creating the perfect backdrop for cozy winter evenings with loved ones under twinkling Christmas lights

article_image9

Snowman – Sia

Sia’s "Snowman" is a heartfelt ballad about love and companionship during the winter. With its soulful lyrics and delicate melody, this song brings emotional depth to your Christmas playlist, standing out for its originality and warmth

article_image10

We Wish You a Merry Christmas – Traditional

A timeless carol, "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" is a staple of every holiday season. Its cheerful tune and universal appeal make it perfect for family gatherings, spreading joy, and bringing everyone together to celebrate

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Christmas 2024: 'Mufasa' or 'Pushpa 2'? THIS movie stays ahead on advance booking this holiday ATG

Christmas 2024: 'Mufasa' or 'Pushpa 2'? THIS movie stays ahead on advance booking this holiday

Border 2: Sunny Deol begins shooting for Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty [PHOTO] ATG

Border 2: Sunny Deol begins shooting for Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty [PHOTO]

The Odyssey': Christopher Nolan to direct mythical epic post Oppenheimer success; Read on ATG

'The Odyssey': Christopher Nolan to direct mythical epic post Oppenheimer success; Read on

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra's anger leads to major clash with Eisha Singh over Kashish Kapoor [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra's anger leads to major clash with Eisha Singh over Kashish Kapoor [WATCH]

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun appears for questioning at Chikkadpally police station amid probe (WATCH) anr

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun appears for questioning at Chikkadpally police station amid probe (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Performance based salary hike for central govt employees: Modi government plans to implement new process AJR

Performance-based salary hike for central govt employees: Modi government plans to implement new process

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Kharge dissent over NHRC Chairperson selection, propose alternative candidates snt

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Kharge dissent over NHRC Chairperson selection, propose alternative candidates

Ola electric introduces limited-edition 24K gold-plated S1 Pro Sona edition, Know how to grab it? gcw

Ola electric introduces limited-edition 24K gold-plated S1 Pro Sona edition, Know how to grab it?

Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens Mahakumbh Mela 2025 will be 'last' one, issues threat for 3 days (WATCH) snt

Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens Mahakumbh Mela 2025 will be 'last' one, issues threat for 3 days (WATCH)

Cristiano Ronaldo takes shot at 'Messi better' jibe in playful moment with MrBeast (WATCH) dmn

Cristiano Ronaldo takes shot at 'Messi better' jibe in playful moment with MrBeast (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon