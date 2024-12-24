Christmas 2024: Top 9 carols, songs to brighten your Holiday season; Check list here

Christmas is the perfect time to dive into festive tunes that bring warmth, cheer, and nostalgia. From timeless classics to modern hits, these 9 Christmas songs will uplift your spirits, spark joy, and create lasting memories. Tune in, sing along, and make this holiday season magical

Last Christmas – Wham!

This melancholic yet upbeat tune is a Christmas classic. Wham!'s "Last Christmas" beautifully captures heartbreak during the holiday season, wrapped in an 80s synth-pop charm. Its relatable lyrics and catchy melody make it a festive favorite that endures through generations

Underneath the Tree – Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson delivers holiday cheer with this feel-good anthem. "Underneath the Tree" celebrates love and togetherness, set against a backdrop of jingling bells and a powerful vocal performance. It's the perfect track to brighten up your Christmas celebrations

Christmas Tree Farm – Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s nostalgic "Christmas Tree Farm" is inspired by her childhood memories. With cozy lyrics and a dreamy melody, this song invites listeners to reminisce about simpler times surrounded by love, snow, and festive lights

Santa Tell Me – Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s "Santa Tell Me" is a playful, romantic holiday tune with a pop-R&B vibe. Its catchy rhythm and sweet lyrics make it an instant favorite for Christmas parties, as it perfectly balances festive cheer and youthful love

Cozy Little Christmas – Katy Perry

Katy Perry brings warmth and relaxation with "Cozy Little Christmas." This jazzy holiday song focuses on intimate moments, family love, and the joy of spending quality time, making it a heartwarming addition to your festive playlist

Oh Santa! – Mariah Carey (feat. Ariana Grande & Jennifer Hudson)

Mariah Carey teams up with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson for this energetic holiday track. "Oh Santa!" is a fun, modern Christmas anthem with stunning vocals, harmonies, and infectious cheer that perfectly complements the festive spirit

Mistletoe – Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber’s "Mistletoe" blends romantic lyrics with a laid-back, acoustic melody. This song celebrates love during the holidays, creating the perfect backdrop for cozy winter evenings with loved ones under twinkling Christmas lights

Snowman – Sia

Sia’s "Snowman" is a heartfelt ballad about love and companionship during the winter. With its soulful lyrics and delicate melody, this song brings emotional depth to your Christmas playlist, standing out for its originality and warmth

We Wish You a Merry Christmas – Traditional

A timeless carol, "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" is a staple of every holiday season. Its cheerful tune and universal appeal make it perfect for family gatherings, spreading joy, and bringing everyone together to celebrate

