The Meteorological Department has indicated that changes in easterly wind patterns may bring light to moderate rain to isolated locations in southern Tamil Nadu, Delta districts and Karaikal on December 13. Similar conditions are expected to continue on December 14. Between December 15 and 18, coastal Tamil Nadu, interior districts, Puducherry and Karaikal may receive intermittent light to moderate rainfall, with thunderstorms possible on December 16. Dry weather is likely to dominate remaining regions during this period, along with early-morning fog in select areas.