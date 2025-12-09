Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Delta to See Heavy Rain as Monsoon Revives; Check Forecast
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is set for a weather shift as rains return from tomorrow, starting in the Delta region, while Chennai stays partly cloudy with light showers and stable temperatures under the easing northeast monsoon
Current Conditions: Dry Spell Continues Today
Most parts of Tamil Nadu will experience dry and stable weather today. Delta Weatherman Hemachandran confirmed that farmers can safely go ahead with routine fieldwork, including pest and weed management. The IMD also notes that only isolated light to moderate rain, with occasional thunder and lightning, may appear today in limited pockets of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Rain Returns From Tomorrow: Delta to See First Showers
Starting tomorrow afternoon, rainfall will gradually resume along the Cauvery Delta coastline. Districts such as Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Karaikal and Thiruvarur are expected to receive widespread rain between December 10 and 11, with isolated heavy to very heavy spells. With a low-pressure area persisting over the south-central Bay of Bengal and drifting toward the Sri Lanka region, the Delta belt will be the first to witness the revival of northeast monsoon showers.
Chennai Outlook: Mild Changes Ahead
Chennai will remain partly cloudy with only light rain expected in a few neighbourhoods. The maximum temperature may hover around 30°C and the minimum around 24°C. Hemachandran adds that northern and interior districts are unlikely to face any agriculturally disruptive rainfall until December 15, making it safe for farmers to go ahead with field activities.
