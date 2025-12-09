Image Credit : Google

Starting tomorrow afternoon, rainfall will gradually resume along the Cauvery Delta coastline. Districts such as Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Karaikal and Thiruvarur are expected to receive widespread rain between December 10 and 11, with isolated heavy to very heavy spells. With a low-pressure area persisting over the south-central Bay of Bengal and drifting toward the Sri Lanka region, the Delta belt will be the first to witness the revival of northeast monsoon showers.