Chandramukhi 2 on OTT: Netflix or Prime Video or Hotstar? Kangana, Raghava Lawrence film sold to THIS platform

Chandramukhi 2 on OTT: Digital rights of Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence film have reportedly been sold to a prominent OTT provider for a whopping sum.

Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence's horror-comedy flick Chandramukhi 2 is doing well at the box office. Despite competing with multiple new films, including The Vaccine War and Fukrey 3, the film managed to keep steady at the box office, earning over Rs 28 crore in India.



The film, directed by P. Basu, is a sequel to the 2005 film Chandramukhi, which starred Rajinikanth and Jyotika. While Chandramukhi 2 continues to perform well in theatres, the film's OTT rights have allegedly been sold for a large sum to a big digital streaming provider.

The plot centres around a guy who owns and leases out the cursed Vettaiyan Palace to a wealthy family. The family arrives at the ancestral village to execute a ceremony, but they accidentally release Chandramukhi's spirit.



Kangana Ranaut plays the title character of Chandramukhi, and Raghava Lawrence plays both Pandiyan and Vettaiyan. Lakshmi Menon, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Mahima Nambiar, Srushti Dange, Rao Ramesh, and Subiksha Krishnan are among the other cast members. The film was available in various Indian languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.



Chandramukhi 2 opened in theatres on September 28, 2023, with positive reviews from spectators and critics. The digital streaming giant Netflix is said to have purchased the OTT rights of Chandramukhi 2 for a hefty Rs 8 crore.

After a successful theatrical run, Chandramukhi 2 is scheduled to make its OTT debut 6-8 weeks later. The film will be released digitally in mid-November or early December.

