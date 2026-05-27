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Chand Mera Dil Box Office Day 5: Lakshya-Ananya Starrer Maintains Stable Run In Theatres
Despite facing tough competition at the box office, Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s Chand Mera Dil maintained a steady hold on Day 5. The romantic drama crossed Rs 20 crore worldwide after five days in theatres.
Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s romantic drama Chand Mera Dil is witnessing a steady run at the box office despite weekday drops. According to early estimates, the film collected around Rs 2 crore net in India on Day 5, taking its five-day domestic total close to Rs 14 crore.
Directed by Vivek Soni and backed by Dharma Productions, the film opened with moderate numbers but showed healthy weekend growth due to positive word-of-mouth among young audiences. The movie had earned nearly Rs 11.5 crore India net by the end of its opening weekend.
Globally, Chand Mera Dil has crossed the Rs 20 crore mark after five days in theatres. While the romantic drama received mixed reviews from critics, Ananya Panday’s performance and the film’s emotional storyline have generated decent buzz online.
The film, however, is facing tough competition from bigger releases like Drishyam 3 and other regional hits currently dominating the box office. Trade analysts believe its second weekend performance will be crucial in determining its long-term theatrical run.
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