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- Chand Mera Dil Box Office Day 4: Ananya Panday Film Slows Down On Monday; Check Here
Chand Mera Dil Box Office Day 4: Ananya Panday Film Slows Down On Monday; Check Here
Chand Mera Dil witnessed an expected slowdown on Day 4 as the romantic drama earned steady numbers on Monday. Despite mixed reviews, the Lakshya and Ananya Panday starrer has crossed Rs 18 crore worldwide in four days.
Monday Drop Begins
Chand Mera Dil saw an expected decline in collections on Day 4 after a decent opening weekend. The romantic drama reportedly earned around Rs 2.25 crore net on Monday, indicating a slowdown in momentum as weekday trends started affecting the film’s theatrical performance.
India Collection So Far
The Lakshya and Ananya Panday starrer has now collected nearly Rs 13 crore net in India within four days. After opening on a modest note, the film showed gradual growth over the weekend, especially in multiplexes and urban centres driven by younger audiences.
Worldwide Numbers Rise
Despite the Monday dip, the film’s worldwide gross collection has reportedly crossed Rs 18 crore. Overseas markets contributed steady earnings, while the India gross also remained stable. The film continues to perform fairly well considering its mid-range scale and genre competition at the box office.
Audience Response Mixed
The romantic drama has received mixed reactions from viewers and critics. However, the lead pair’s chemistry and emotional storyline have worked in the film’s favour. Trade experts believe the movie’s weekday hold will decide its long-term theatrical performance in the coming days.
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