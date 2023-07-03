Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Celebs SPOTTED: From Manushi Chillar to Sooraj Pancholi, your favourite stars get papped in tinsel town

    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 5:49 PM IST

    The paparazzi are always on the run to get you the latest pictures of your favourite celebrities, be it anywhere- the airport or any nook and corner of the city. Yet again, we bring you the SPOTTED tales, where you get to see the latest photos of your stars who were spotted around the city.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Stars were spotted across the city, infront of gyms, attending special events and even while dining out. Check out their latest photos and looks!

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Aisha Sharma: The actress was spotted in Bandra in her classic gym wear while she smiled for the paps.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sooraj Pancholi: The actor sported a black T-shirt and trousers of the same colour with a head band as he waved at the paps.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Neha Bhasin: The singer was spotted in her casual gymwear in Bandra while she flaunted her stylish hair in front of the paparazzi. 

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Aisha Sharma: The actress donned her sexy gym look in Bandra with white sneakers as she smiled for the shutterbugs.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Anupam Kher: The veteran actor was spotted in Bandra. He sported his casual best as he posed for the shutterbugs.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Malaika Arora: Our yoga queen never bunks the gym! Yet again, Malaika poses in her casual gym wear with oversized shades.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Manushi Chillar: The actress was spotted in the city in a royal blue thigh-slit dress that she matched with minimal makeup.

