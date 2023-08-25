Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Celebrities SPOTTED: Kareena Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor; Know where your favourite Bollywood stars were today

    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 5:29 PM IST

    Check out the latest pictures of these celebrities as they were spotted to day in the city. Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday were spotted today in the city as they were out and about in their daily activities

    article_image1

    Varinder Chawla

    article_image2

    Varinder Chawla

    Chitrangada Singh spotted at Olive buranch party in khar. The actress was wearing a shiny blue dress

    article_image3

    Varinder Chawla

    Ananya panday was spotted wearing a White short dress and out for her Dream Girl promotions 2. She paired the dress with white shoes

    article_image4

    Varinder Chawla

    Ghoomer girl Saiyami Kher was spotted today at DCA. She sported a black sweat-shirt with blue torn jeans and neon green shoes

    article_image5

    Varinder Chawla

    Tejaswi Prakash was spotted at Bandra today post her Yoga session. She was spotted wearing an all-black gym-wear

    article_image6

    Varinder Chawla

    Sahil Salathia was spotted today at Olive Buranch party wearing a dark green checkered ensemble. He looked dashing in the outfit

    article_image7

    Varinder Chawla

    Rhea chakraborty was spotted outside gym in bandra. She was wearing a black crop-top paired with black shots and white shoes

    article_image8

    Varinder Chawla

    Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at Bandra. She exuded morning freshness in a white tank top and blue demin

