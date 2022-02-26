  • Facebook
    Urfi Javed’s metallic see-through dress has got the temperature soaring

    First Published Feb 26, 2022, 2:48 PM IST
    Urfi Javed grabs eyeballs in a see-through metallic dress. With retro hairstyle and bold lips, Urfi’s latest pictures are worthy of raising the temperature of the city.

    She may have often been trolled for her fashion sense but there is no way that trolls can stop her from showing off her bold and beautiful side. Urfi Javed wears what she likes and her styling may not necessarily be approved by everyone but that doesn’t bother her at all. The actor, who often satys in the news for her fashion, slayed in a see-through dress that she wore on Saturday when she was spotted in Juhu.

    Urfi javed wore a metallic see-through dress when she was spotted at The Terrace in Mumbai’s Juhu suburban area on Saturday.

    ALSO READ: Suited and painted! Is Urfi Javed's 'blossoming' fashion sense a work of art?

    Urfi Javed’s rose-gold metallic dress comprised of a wrap-around bikini and a thong which was visible from the see-through skirt. She wore a blazer in the same colour to match it with her dress.

    This is one of the hottest looks of Urfi Javed in recent times as she sizzles in a sort of retro look. Her side-parted hairdo and the bold dark-maroon lips and smokey eye make-up had the retro-element to her look, further increasing the hotness quotient.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed asks people to not defend her; here’s why

    For accessories, Urfi Javed opted for subtle drop earrings. She completed her look by wearing block heels which help in bringing more focus to her toned legs.

    Even though it is the onset of summers, Urfi Javed has definitely got the temperature soaring with this sexy avatar of hers. At the same time, she has once again proved that her styling cannot be defeated by trolls or public opinion.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed goes bold, poses in saree without blouse; netizens furious

