Kriti Sanon Flop Films: Adipurush To Shehzada; Check Full List Here
Kriti Sanon Flop Film: Kriti Sanon's movie 'Tere Ishk Mein' is set to release on November 28. This big-budget film has already made a lot of money from advance bookings. Let's check out Kriti Sanon's flop film list
Shehzada
The movie 'Shehzada' was released in 2023. It was made on a budget of ₹85 crore. However, the film turned out to be a disaster.
Bachchhan Paandey
Released in 2023, 'Bachchhan Paandey' starred Kriti Sanon alongside Akshay Kumar. Made on a ₹165 crore budget, the film collected ₹59 crore.
Adipurush
The movie 'Adipurush', released in 2023, was made on a budget of ₹700 crore. Kriti Sanon was in the lead role with Prabhas. The film collected about ₹288 crore in India.
Ganapath: A Hero Is Born
Kriti Sanon's 2023 film 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' was made on a budget of ₹200 crore. It only managed to do business of ₹9.70 crore.
