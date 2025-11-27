- Home
Andhra King Taluka Twitter Review: Ram Pothineni has been struggling for a solid hit for a long time. He stumbled while trying for a mass image. Now, he's back with his signature magic in the movie Andhra King Taluka.
Andhra King Taluka Twitter Review
Andhra King Taluka stars Ram Pothineni and Bhagyashri Borse, with Upendra in a key role. Directed by Mahesh Babu Pachigolla, the film's premieres have started, and audiences are sharing their reviews on social media.
Ram Pothineni's wait for a hit
Ram Pothineni, who started with a chocolate boy image, later tried for a mass hero look. After the hit 'iSmart Shankar,' his other films flopped. He's now back with Andhra King Taluka, determined to score a hit. The teasers and trailers have created a positive buzz.
He escaped the mass image trap
Andhra King Taluka is getting positive reviews. Audiences are praising it on X, calling it a one-man show by Ram. Comments suggest he worked hard for this success and is moving away from mass roles towards better films.
Ram selected a good story..
The first half of Andhra King Taluka starts slow but feels like Ram Pothineni's first film with a good story. The BGM is fitting, and the music is great. The 20-minute pre-interval drama is a highlight. A netizen tweeted that the first half is great and is waiting for the second.
Emotional scenes were a plus.
A netizen praised Ram's great comeback in Andhra King Taluka. The emotions and Ram's acting were superb, showing his drive for a hit. Bhagyashri's performance and the climax were also highlights.
This is what fans wanted..
'You finally scored a hit! This is what fans wanted,' tweeted a viewer. Ram's film got a good response. Now we wait to see its box office performance and if it's his big break.
