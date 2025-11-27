- Home
After accusations of Palash Muchhal cheating on Smriti Mandhana arose, Mary D'Costa posted photos of her conversation with the music composer, in which he flirted and invited her over. Read details.
After rumours of Palash Muchhal cheating on Smriti Mandhana surfaced, a female called Mary D'Costa shared pictures of her discussion with the music composer, in which he flirted with her and invited her to see him.
Mary has now provided a detailed explanation of her conversation with Palash, as well as the fact that she is not the choreographer with whom he cheated.
Mary posted, "I want to clear up a few things regarding the chats I recently posted. First, the exchange of chats happened between April 29th and May 30th 2025, so the contact lasted for only one month. I want to make it absolutely clear that I never met him and I never got involved with him in any way. People have been asking, "Why speak about this now?" The truth is, I actually exposed him back in July, but no one really knew who he was at that time, so it went unnoticed. I also wouldn't have had the guts to speak about it again untill the choreographer situation came out, that's what made me feel that maybe it was finally the right time to share my side (sic)."
She further stated that she is neither the choreographer or the person Palash cheated on. "I'm saying this because things are getting mixed up, and I don't want people assuming the wrong things," Mary told me.
Mary wrote in her article that she enjoys cricket and likes Smriti. She wrote, “I would never hurt another woman like that, which is part of why I felt the need to be transparent about everything. I genuinely didn't expect this kind of backlash. I had to make my account private because I honestly can't handle the hate, and I didn't think I would have to go through all of this. Only a few people are being negative, and maybe that's because they don't know what actually happened. To everyone who has supported me, thank you. You're all truly amazing, and I'm so grateful. Thank you (sic).”
At the end of the clarification, she asked the media not to promote rumours or fabricate incorrect facts. She has also requested that her photos not be used.
Mary has alerted everyone about fraudulent social media profiles created in her name.
