    Jersey actor Mrunal Thakur gives a befitting reply to trolls body-shaming her

    First Published Feb 26, 2022, 4:34 PM IST
    Trolls tried to body shame actor Mrunal Thakur by comparing her with an earthen pot. Here’s how she taught them a lesson.

    Image: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

    Bollywood actresses are often body-shamed by trolls who try to tell them what they should do to maintain their figure and how they should present themselves. Jersey actor Mrunal Thakur was body-shamed by trolls but the actor gave it back at them, shutting them in the classiest manner.

    Image: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

    On Wednesday, Mrunal Thakur shared a post on Instagram, in which she was seen doing kickboxing. Mrunal was wearing a black top with grey shorts for her workout session. The 29-year-old actress described workouts as a regular routine. Her colleagues from the film industry, including Tamannaah Bhatia, commented on Mrunal's post and praised her.

    ASLO READ: Celeb Spotted: Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and others’ Friday fashion a hot or a miss?

    Image: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

    Siddhant Kapoor also praised Mrunal Thakur and wrote a hilarious comment saying: “Maa Kasam, Future Husband Ki Wat Lag Jayegi”. However, there were some people who tried to body shame the Jersey actor. One of the social media users wrote  commented, “Back is like… MATKAA.” Replying to the troll, Mrunal wrote: “Thank you bhaiya ji.”

    Image: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

    Another user commented on Mrunal Thakur’s post saying, “Reduce the lower part natural looks better too fat illusion (sic).” To this also, Mrunal did not let the troll get away easily and replied saying that while some pay for it, some have it naturally, adding that it is all about flaunting.

    ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez trolled; netizens targeted her saying 'Your bodyguard looks better than Sukesh'

    Image: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

    Recently, Mrunali Thakur had opened up on her mental health during an interview. She spoke of how she fought with her mental health issues and came out of it like a winner. Mrunal will be making her big Bollywood debut with the sports drama ‘Jersey’, opposite actor Shahid Kapoor. Jersey is a Hindi remake of a Tamil film. The movie was earlier expected to be released in December but was pushed due to Covid-19. However, the film will now be released on April 14, an announcement for which was made recently.

