    Janhvi Kapoor’s sunset pictures set the mood for the weekend

    First Published Feb 26, 2022, 1:35 PM IST
    Janhvi Kapoor has set the weekend mood going with her new set of sunset pictures. The actor looks jaw-dropping hot in her pictures, showing off her assets.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor often drops her bomb photographs on social media. The actress has never shied away from showing off her bold side when it comes to sharing her pictures. On Saturday, she posted new dreamy sunset pictures that are sure of burning the internet with her sheer hotness.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor looks like a beautiful painting in these new pictures that she has shared on her Instagram handle. With the backdrop of a sun setting, spreading shades of deep orange and yellow while the water sparkles, Janhvi poses in a sensuous manner for the camera.

    ALSO READ: Sridevi death anniversary: Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note; shares childhood picture

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor wore a white tank crop top with her eyes loaded with bold kajal, adding the oomph factor to her look.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    In the pictures, Janhvi Kapoor proudly boasts her assets, striking some sexy poses for the lens in a picturesque location.

    ALSO READ: Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: ED’s probe mentions conman targeted Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    She also shared an image of a beautiful sunset where the sun meets the waters. As the sky turns deep orange, the silver water also glitters of orange.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor often shares her pictures on social media. And she also equally loves sunsets. Recently, she had shared a few hazy but beautiful pictures from her balcony where she was enjoying watching the sun go down.

