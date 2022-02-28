  • Facebook
    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas have not named their baby girl; here’s why

    First Published Feb 28, 2022, 6:01 PM IST
    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas became parents to a baby girl in January. But they are yet to name their child. Priyanka’s mother has revealed the reason behind why they have not yet named their daughter.

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    Global stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas always make it to the news. In January last month, the fans of the couple were on cloud nine when they announced that they have become parents to a baby girl.

    On January 22, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took to Instagram to announce the birth of their baby daughter. The couple became parents to a healthy daughter through the medium of surrogacy. Ever since the arrival of their daughter, fans of the duo across the world, have eagerly been waiting to catch a glimpse of Baby Jonas. At the same time, the couple has not yet named their now month-old daughter.

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    But why have they not yet named her? The answer has reportedly been given by Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Dr Madhu Chopra. Reportedly, Dr Chopra, who recently celebrated 14 years of her cosmetic clinic, told paparazzi about the reason behind why they have not named their baby yet.

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    When asked how she feels upon being promoted from a mother o grandmother, she said that she is extremely happy to have become a grandmother and that she constantly smiles ever since the baby was born.

    ALSO READ: Russia-Ukraine war: Priyanka Chopra, Bipasha Basu share their thoughts

    Image: Nick Jonas/Instagram

    And when she was enquired about the baby’s name, she said that it has not been decided yet. "Abhi nahi rakha hai. Jab pandit naam nikaalege tab hoga. Abhi nahi,” she reportedly said. As per the Hindu tradition and rituals, a priest gives the initial letter based on which a child’s name is kept.

    Image: Nick Jonas/Instagram

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had issued a joint statement to announce the arrival of their baby, on January 22. In the statement they also sought their privacy, saying that they want to focus on their family at present.

    ALSO READ: Did comedian Rosie O'Donnell apologise to Priyanka Chopra?

    The couple completed three successful years of their marriage in December 2021. And a month before that, in November, Priyanka Chopra had said that they were the only Jonas who were to become parents. She said so in the 'Jonas Brothers Family Roast’ which was aired on Netflix.

