Dharmendra Prayer Meet: Know Date, Time, Venue; Check Details Here
After Dharmendra's passing, his last rites were performed in great hurry. Now, for the first time, the Deol family has spoken on the matter. They have sent out invitations for Dharam Paji's prayer meet, which has been named ‘Celebration of Life’
Image Credit : Instagram
Deol Family Announces 'Celebration of Life' for Dharmendra
Following the legendary actor's passing, the Deol family has announced a prayer meet, naming it 'Celebration of Life' to honor his memory and legacy in Bollywood.
Image Credit : dharmendra instagram
Dharmendra's Prayer Meet Details Revealed: Date, Time, and Venue
The tribute meeting for Dharmendra will be held on November 27, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM at the Seaside Lawns of Hotel Taj Lands End in Bandra, Mumbai.
Image Credit : Twitter
The Final Days of Superstar Dharmendra
The actor passed away on November 24, 2025, after a month-long illness. His home was converted into an ICU, where he was monitored 24/7 by a medical team.
Image Credit : Twitter
A Secret Farewell to the Legendary Actor
Dharmendra's last rites were performed secretly without an official announcement. The family chose a private ceremony to bid farewell to the beloved superstar.
Image Credit : Twitter
Bollywood Stars Attend Dharmendra's Last Rites
Despite the private nature of the funeral, top Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan were present to pay their last respects.
