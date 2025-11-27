Tina Dutta Birthday: Know Special Journey of This TV Star; Read On
Tina Dutta, famous for her role as Ichcha in the popular show Uttaran, has turned 34. She was born on November 27, 1991, in Kolkata. Besides TV shows, Tina has also worked in movies. Let's dive into her personal and professional life
Tina Dutta Turns 37
Tina Dutta, famously known as TV's Ichcha, has turned 34. While Tina has worked in many shows, she got her real recognition from the show Uttaran.
Personal Life
Tina Dutta has been famous for her personal life as much as her professional one. She had a boyfriend whose name she never revealed. However, she was in an abusive relationship, which she realized much later.
Abusive Relationship of Tina Dutta
Tina Dutta revealed in an interview that her boyfriend would often beat her. However, she loved him a lot, so she put up with the abuse for a long time. She did a lot to save her relationship.
Tina Dutta Relationship
Tina Dutta said in an interview, 'I wanted to be with him no matter what. But things went too far when he started hitting me in front of my friends. That's when I decided to end the relationship'.
Acting
Tina Dutta started her acting career at the age of 5. She appeared in the serial Sister Nivedita. This show was telecast in 1994.
Tina Dutta Worked in Films
At just 16, Tina worked with Aishwarya Rai in the Bengali film Chokher Bali (2003). She then appeared in Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan's film Parineeta (2005). Tina also got a chance to work in the Bengali film Chirodini Tumi Je Amar (2008).
Tina Dutta TV Serials
Tina Dutta has worked in serials like Khela, Durga, Koi Aane Ko Hai, Uttaran, Karmaphal Daata Shani, Daayan, and Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum. She was also a contestant on the reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 16.
