- Home
- Entertainment
- Bigg Boss 19: Did Ashnoor Kaur Intentionally Hit Tanya Mittal During the Ticket to Finale Task?
Bigg Boss 19: Did Ashnoor Kaur Intentionally Hit Tanya Mittal During the Ticket to Finale Task?
A dramatic new Bigg Boss 19 promo shows tensions exploding between Tanya Mittal and Ashnoor Kaur during the Ticket to Finale task, as their heated rivalry appears to escalate into physical conflict.
Bigg Boss 19 Update
A fresh promo from Bigg Boss 19 has intensified the drama inside the house as the ongoing clash between Tanya Mittal and Ashnoor Kaur allegedly turns physical during a crucial task. The explosive visuals have left fans heated on social media, with tensions rising just days before the finale.
Ticket To Finale Tensions Rise
In the November 26 episode, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, and Pranit More progressed to the second phase of the Ticket To Finale challenge. Now, in the latest episode, the four can be seen battling it out in the final leg of the competitive task, where emotions and strategies collide.
War of Words Escalates
The new promo opens with Tanya accusing Ashnoor of revealing her “true colours” to the audience. Ashnoor dismisses the claim and calls out Tanya for spreading false narratives. Tanya brings up a past incident saying, “You didn’t even apologise after hitting me,” to which Ashnoor retorts by questioning if Tanya ever apologised for her actions.
Physical Clash During Task
As Ashnoor tries to balance a heavy plank with water bowls attached, Tanya attempts to disrupt her. Things quickly spiral as Ashnoor throws the plank, accidentally (or intentionally) hitting Tanya. Heated exchanges follow, with both contestants questioning each other’s respect inside the house. In another promo, Shehbaz alleges that Ashnoor intentionally struck Tanya while dropping the plank.
Top 8 Contestants Fight for the Finale
With the finale fast approaching, eight housemates including Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur, Shahbaz Badesha, Malti Chahar — and finalist Gaurav Khanna, remain in fierce competition. Only a few more tasks stand between them and the coveted winner’s trophy.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.