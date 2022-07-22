Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hot and sexy Tara Sutaria will win your hearts in this little white dress

    First Published Jul 22, 2022, 7:56 PM IST

    Tara Suatria looked sizzling hot in a white chic dress. She was papped outside a hotel in Mumbai along with her Ek Villain Returns co-star Arjun Kapoor.

    Since the time ‘Student of the Year 2’ was released, Tara Sutaria was quick to become one of the most loved actresses in the Hindi film industry. In a short career of three years, she has already done four films and the fifth one, Ek Villain Returns’ is only a week from its release. As she gears up for the release of Mohit Suri film which also stars actors John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani, Tara was snapped outside a star-rated hotel in Mumbai on Friday. Along with her was her co-star Arjun; the two were later joined by Disha as they headed for the film’s promotional event.

    Tara Sutaria looked every bit of beauty in the white dress that she wore for the Ek Villain Returns’ promotional activity on Friday. Her dress came with a sweetheart neckline, revealing a tad bit of her cleavage and making her look nothing less than stunning.

    ALSO READ: Exclusive: Is Arjun Kapoor getting married? Ek Villain Returns actor reveals the truth!

    With chunky studs for the earring and a sleek bracelet, Tara Sutaria kept her look to minimal accessories. She kept her hair open, without styling them much. The actor definitely scored high on the glamour quotient.

    ALSO READ: 5 times when Tara Sutaria went bold and backless; see pics

    To complete her look, Tara Sutaria opted for sleek white stilettos. Most of Tara’s promotional looks for Ek Villain Returns have had her wearing an overlay. However, this time around, she ditched the overlay, looking stunningly beautiful in the outfit.

    Tara Sutaria was snapped along with her Ek Villain Returns co-star Arjun Kapoor. Through all the promotional activities that the two actors have been doing lately, they seem to have become good friends and definitely appear to share a great camaraderie.

    While Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani have been doing multicity tours for the film’s promotions, John Abraham has been missing from them lately. The actor is presently busy with the filming of ‘Tehraan’, opposite Manushi Chhillar, and is soon expected to join the trio for promotions.

