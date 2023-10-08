Cardi B SEXY photos: Rapper goes TOPLESS on 'TikTok'; here's what happened next

American rapper and singer Cardi B went topless in a new social media video while falling back on a TikTok hack to have her sparkly silver dress taken in.

Cardi B is a fashion expert who can deal with any style dilemma. The Drip rapper recently had a wardrobe malfunction on a plane, but she remained calm. Instead, she saved the day with some creative TikTok techniques. Here's the scoop on what occurred.

Cardi B posted a video on X (previously known as Twitter) demonstrating how she and her crew handled the situation like experts.

In the video, she is seen hiding her chest while a member of her crew adjusts her silver bodycon dress using a simple TikTok hack. So, how did they pull it off? They took some fabric from the dress's interior and used a ponytail holder or rubber band to clump it together, forming a fake seam.

Surprisingly, this quick remedy works like magic, and Cardi proudly shows off the outcome from every angle. "So my stylist wasn't on the plane with me, so Patience and my makeup artist did this TikTok hack to take my dress in...," she captioned the video. Would you try it? Teamwork makes the dream come true!!!" Clearly demonstrating Cardi's willingness to take stylish risks.

In the clip, Cardi B said: 'To my haters, and all you motherf*****s who want to see mess, leave me the f*** alone, because I come with receipts.'



She blared: 'I will f***ing bring this internet into f***ing shambles, b****. I been trying not to disappoint my fans because I've been trying to be Cardi B, the professional. But Belcalis [her real name], the demon, it be really close to come out. And I don't want that because I don't want to disappoint my fans.'



On a personal side, she and Offset just celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary. They have two children together: Kulture, a daughter, and Wave, a son. Cardi showed her love and thanks for her spouse in a touching Instagram post on September 20th, praising his characteristics as a supportive and loving partner. This is what she said.