Cannes 2025: Jacqueliene Fernandez dazzled at the Women In Cinema gala in a striking red gown, turning heads with her vintage-inspired look and graceful presence on the Red Sea Film Foundation red carpet
Cannes 2025: Jacqueliene Fernandez graced the red carpet at the Women In Cinema gala, held under the Red Sea Film Foundation, captivating everyone with her elegant presence and striking fashion choice.
Regal Red Ensemble: She donned a bold strapless red gown by Nicole+Felicia, exuding timeless elegance and making a powerful style statement.
Vintage-Inspired Corset: The structured corset bodice, featuring intricate criss-cross back detailing, offered a nod to vintage fashion, perfectly accentuating her hourglass silhouette.
Dramatic Mermaid Skirt: The gown flowed into a dramatic mermaid-style skirt that swept the floor, while the standout feature was an oversized rose-inspired design at the back, adding a touch of couture artistry.
Graceful Styling: Jacqueliene carried the elaborate outfit with effortless grace, embodying poise and sophistication throughout the evening.
Sparkling Accessories: She chose a delicate diamond necklace, coordinated earrings, and statement rings to complement the ensemble without overpowering it.
Timeless Makeup & Hair: With a flawless makeup look—rosy blush, shimmering contour, winged eyeliner, and bold red lips—she completed her look with a sleek updo, enhancing the regal vibe of the outfit.