Inside Steph Curry’s $31 Million Atherton Mansion: Gym, Theater, Pool And Luxury Cars
Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors’ superstar, is as famous for his off‑court lifestyle as he is for his three‑point shooting. His Atherton mansion in California, is one of the most expensive celebrity homes in the Bay Area.
The Grand Estate
Curry’s Atherton mansion is a 17,800‑square‑foot property designed with sleek modern architecture. The exterior is lined with tall hedges and trees, ensuring privacy from the outside world. The house itself is a mix of glass, stone, and wood, giving it a contemporary yet warm feel. The sprawling lawns and landscaped gardens make the estate feel like a retreat, far removed from the hustle of the Bay Area.
Interiors And Amenities
Inside, the mansion boasts seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, including a guesthouse. The interiors are designed with open layouts, high ceilings, and natural light pouring in through floor‑to‑ceiling windows. The living room and dining spaces are expansive, perfect for entertaining teammates or hosting family gatherings. The kitchen is fitted with state‑of‑the‑art appliances, while the décor emphasizes understated elegance rather than flashy excess.
Personal Gym And Fitness Lifestyle
As one of the NBA’s most disciplined athletes, Curry has a fully equipped personal gym at home. The space includes advanced machines, weights, and recovery equipment, allowing him to maintain peak conditioning year‑round. His gym reflects his commitment to fitness and longevity in the league. It’s not just about training — it’s about creating a daily routine that keeps him sharp both physically and mentally.
Entertainment And Family Spaces
The mansion is built for both luxury and family life. A home theater provides private movie nights, while a luxury pool and outdoor lounge areas offer relaxation after grueling NBA seasons. The property also includes family‑friendly spaces for his wife Ayesha and their three children, ensuring the home feels lived‑in rather than just a showpiece. Curry’s lifestyle emphasizes balance: superstar amenities paired with genuine family comfort.
Car Collection And Lifestyle Touches
Steph Curry’s garage houses a Range Rover, Porsche, Mercedes‑Benz, and Tesla, among other vehicles. His collection reflects elegance and practicality rather than flamboyance, aligning with his personality. Beyond cars, Curry is known for his interest in fashion and sneakers, often integrating personal collections into his living space. The mansion is dotted with touches that highlight his identity — from curated art to spaces designed for family bonding.
