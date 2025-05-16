- Home
- Entertainment
- Cannes 2025: Jacqueline Fernandez to Nithanshi Goel, 7 Indian stars dazzle on day 3
Cannes 2025: Jacqueline Fernandez to Nithanshi Goel, 7 Indian stars dazzle on day 3
The 78th Cannes Film Festival is in full swing! Several Indian celebrities have graced the red carpet, and many more are yet to come. Take a look at seven Indian stars who made their presence felt on the third day of the Cannes Film Festival...
| Published : May 16 2025, 03:28 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
17
Image Credit : Social Media
Nithanshi Goel, known for 'Lost Ladies', stunned in a black and gold gown by designer Jade by MK.
27
Image Credit : Social Media
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez looked gorgeous in a red corset gown.
37
Image Credit : Social Media
Anupam Kher, currently promoting his film 'Tanvi The Great', looked dapper in a black suit.
47
Image Credit : Social Media
Masoom Minawala made a grand entrance in a grey gown with mirror work by Arpita Mehta.
57
Image Credit : Social Media
Chaya Kadam, known for 'Lost Ladies', represented Indian culture in a pink saree.
67
Image Credit : Social Media
Veena Praveenar Singh dazzled in a silver Michael Cinco gown.
77
Image Credit : Social Media
Fashion influencer Sakshi Sindwani wore a lavender gown with off-shoulder sleeves.
Top Stories