Fashion icon Uorfi Javed sparked debate after calling the Cannes red carpet a promotional opportunity rather than an achievement, following her visa rejection for Cannes 2025

Fashion celebrity Urfi Javed caused a stir recently after her candid take on the Cannes Film Festival. After being denied a visa which prevented her from attending Cannes 2025, Urfi Javed didn't hesitate to express herself on social media when she stated that walking the red carpet is not an achievement unless a film is opening:

Uorfi Javed on Cannes red carpet

Urfi Javed revealed that brands often sponsor influencers and celebrities to attend Cannes, and individuals can even buy tickets to walk the red carpet. She emphasized that attending the festival is more of a promotional opportunity rather than a recognition of merit.

Her instagram story read, "Going to Cannes is an opportunity which isn't based on on your merit. Brands buy tickets to the red carpet and give them to influencers/celebrities to represent the brand. Individuals can also buy tickets. Walking the Cannes red carpet is not an achievement, not even for me. It's an opportunity to promote yourself. That's the truth. Here I said it."

"Unless you're film is being premiered at the festival (yeah then it's an achievement), other than that anyone can do it (if you have money or brands are ready to sponsor you)," she explained.

Urfi Javed said, "I haven't been uploading anything or been seen anywhere cause I was going through a phase. My business didn't work. I tried a bunch of other different things only to face rejections. Got an opportunity to go to Cannes through Inde Wild. (Big big thank you to Diipa Khosla and Kshitij Kankaria) but as the fate would have it my visa got rejected."

Urfi Javed had originally been invited to Cannes 2025 on behalf of Inde Wild, a skincare brand, and had deliberated special outfit designs for the occasion. However, the rejection of her visa made her heartbreak, and she proceeded to make comments on the reality of Cannes invitations.

Indian Celebrities Who Walked the Cannes 2025 Red Carpet

Even though Urfi Javed did not make it, a few Indian celebrities did walk the Cannes 2025 red carpet, including:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Janhvi Kapoor

Ishaan Khatter

Urvashi Rautela

Jacqueline Fernandez

Chhaya Kadam

Nitanshi Goel

Simi Grewal

Sharmila Tagore

Karan Tacker

Uorfi’s Message on Rejection

Despite the setback, Urfi Javed encouraged her followers to embrace rejection as an opportunity for growth. She urged people to share their own rejection stories, reinforcing the idea that setbacks can lead to bigger and better opportunities.

Urfi Javed's unapologetic commentary about Cannes has generated controversy about the real significance of being at the festival, and she now is one of the most trending Indian fashion personalities.