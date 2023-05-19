Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela oozes glam in blue lipstick on carpet, wins hearts

Urvashi Rautela garnered attention earlier in the festival with her lizard necklace, and she did it again on Thursday when she made her second red carpet-appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. She wore blue lips this time to go with her cream and blue gown with scales. This brought to mind how Aishwarya had once made headlines at Cannes when walking the red carpet in a lavender gown and sporting purple lips.

The appearance of Urvashi Rautela was influenced by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 2016 Cannes Film Festival purple lips.

Urvashi chose a pink ruffle gown with a eye-catching lizard necklace for the opening ceremony of the 76th edition of Cannes Film Festival.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been visiting the film festival for years, was mistaken for Urvashi by the paparazzi on Wednesday as she walked the red carpet for the showing of the movie Kaibutsu (Monster).

On Thursday, Urvashi posted a few news articles regarding the paparazzi's slip-up and included the following caption in her Instagram story: "Come on guys! So basically you want me to scowl at French media and paparazzi."

