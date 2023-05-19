Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela oozes glam in blue lipstick on carpet, wins hearts

    First Published May 19, 2023, 2:47 PM IST

    Urvashi Rautela garnered attention earlier in the festival with her lizard necklace, and she did it again on Thursday when she made her second red carpet-appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. She wore blue lips this time to go with her cream and blue gown with scales. This brought to mind how Aishwarya had once made headlines at Cannes when walking the red carpet in a lavender gown and sporting purple lips.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The appearance of Urvashi Rautela was influenced by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 2016 Cannes Film Festival purple lips.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Urvashi chose a pink ruffle gown with a eye-catching lizard necklace for the opening ceremony of the 76th edition of Cannes Film Festival.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been visiting the film festival for years, was mistaken for Urvashi by the paparazzi on Wednesday as she walked the red carpet for the showing of the movie Kaibutsu (Monster). 

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On Thursday, Urvashi posted a few news articles regarding the paparazzi's slip-up and included the following caption in her Instagram story: "Come on guys! So basically you want me to scowl at French media and paparazzi."

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Last year, Urvashi Rautela made her film festival debut at Cannes. Urvashi is well known for appearing in films like Singh Saab The Great, Great Grand Masti, and Hate Story 4, to name a few. She has competed in a few beauty pageants.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amitabh Bachchan poses next to Mumbai Police van amid no-helmet controversy, check pictures ADC

    Amitabh Bachchan poses next to Mumbai Police van amid no-helmet controversy, check pictures

    Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan's cameo action-sequence details revealed vma

    Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan's cameo action-sequence details revealed

    Stardom: Shah Rukh, Ranveer Singh to play intriguing roles in son Aryan Khan's directorial debut? Details here vma

    Stardom: Shah Rukh, Ranveer Singh to play intriguing roles in son Aryan Khan's directorial debut? Details here

    Pushpa 2: Makers reveal new snap from essential schedule wrap with Fahadh Faasil; SEE PIC vma

    Pushpa 2: Makers reveal new snap from essential schedule wrap with Fahadh Faasil; SEE PIC

    'Kuch hai hi nahi': Urfi Javed gets frank on 'creep energy' of men in recent interview vma

    'Kuch hai hi nahi': Urfi Javed gets frank on 'creep energy' of men in recent interview

    Recent Stories

    Apple iPhone users get official ChatGPT app for iOS Android users to receive it soon gcw

    Apple iPhone users get official ChatGPT app for iOS; Android users to receive it soon

    IPL 2023 SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Brian Lara credits RCB Virat Kohli for taking game away but clueless about SRH six home defeats-ayh

    IPL 2023: Brian Lara credits RCB's Virat Kohli for taking game away, but clueless about SRH's six home defeats

    russia ukraine war Vladimir Putin under pressure as soap opera between Russian military and Wagner group unfolds snt

    Expert speak: Putin under pressure as soap opera between Russian military and Wagner group unfolds

    Motorola Edge 40 price accidentally revealed on Flipkart ahead of May 23 launch Here is how much it will cost gcw

    Motorola Edge 40 price accidentally revealed on Flipkart! Here's how much it will cost

    Karnataka Congress invites nearly 20 parties to attend Siddaramaiah's oath-taking ceremony; see full list AJR

    Karnataka Congress invites nearly 20 parties to attend Siddaramaiah's oath-taking ceremony; see full list

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon