Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone oozes 'oomph' in sizzling ensemble outfits on red carpet (PICTURES)

Sunny Leone debuted at the Cannes Film Festival this year for her upcoming film, Kennedy. A look at her tastefully curated three red carpet looks so far.

Bollywood diva, Sunny Leone, who is about to wow audiences in Kennedy, looked captivating during her first red-carpet appearance. Here are her three stunning red carpet looks so far.

Sunny Leone made a big debut at the Cannes International film festival for her forthcoming film Kennedy. She walked the talk in a wine-coloured velvet-material shimmery detailing gown by Gemy Maalouf.

Sunny Leone made several hearts skip a beat in her bold avatar as she donned a Julfer Milao coffee-coloured layered cold-shoulder ensemble attire on the red carpet on day 3.

Sunny Leone looked breathtaking and stunning in a blush pink gown from the couture label Naja Saade for her film Kennedy's midnight screening at the Cannes International Film Festival.

Sunny Leone definitely captured the attention of audiences and critics in this blush pink-coloured one-shoulder thigh-high slit ensemble attire from Naja Saade couture during her film Kennedy's midnight screening at the Cannes International Film Festival.

