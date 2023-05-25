Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone oozes 'oomph' in sizzling ensemble outfits on red carpet (PICTURES)

    First Published May 25, 2023, 12:06 PM IST

    Sunny Leone debuted at the Cannes Film Festival this year for her upcoming film, Kennedy. A look at her tastefully curated three red carpet looks so far.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty Images, Sunny Leone / Instagram

    Bollywood diva, Sunny Leone, who is about to wow audiences in Kennedy, looked captivating during her first red-carpet appearance. Here are her three stunning red carpet looks so far.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty Images

    Sunny Leone made a big debut at the Cannes International film festival for her forthcoming film Kennedy. She walked the talk in a wine-coloured velvet-material shimmery detailing gown by Gemy Maalouf.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty Images

    Sunny Leone looked breathtaking in a wine-coloured velvet material shimmer detailing gown outfit and donned wine-diamond small earrings with a diamond bracelet and delicate eye makeup to make her look stand out.

    article_image4

    Image: Sunny Leone / Instagram

    Sunny Leone made several hearts skip a beat in her bold avatar as she donned a Julfer Milao coffee-coloured layered cold-shoulder ensemble attire on the red carpet on day 3.

    article_image5

    Image: Sunny Leone / Instagram

    Sunny Leone looks charming and sensational in her messy styled-hair do with dark orange-brown lip shade on her lips in a Julfer Milao coffee-coloured layered cold-shoulder ensemble attire on the red carpet on day 3.

    article_image6

    Image: Sunny Leone / Instagram

    Sunny Leone looks sexy and a sight to behold in a custom-made designer Julfer Milao coffee-coloured layered cold-shoulder ensemble attire on the red carpet on day 3.

    article_image7

    Image: Sunny Leone / Instagram

    Sunny Leone looked breathtaking and stunning in a blush pink gown from the couture label Naja Saade for her film Kennedy's midnight screening at the Cannes International Film Festival.

    article_image8

    Image: Sunny Leone / Instagram

    Sunny Leone definitely captured the attention of audiences and critics in this blush pink-coloured one-shoulder thigh-high slit ensemble attire from Naja Saade couture during her film Kennedy's midnight screening at the Cannes International Film Festival.

    article_image9

    Image: Sunny Leone / Instagram

    Sunny Leone looks sensational and irresistible in a blush pink-coloured one-shoulder thigh-high slit ensemble gown for her film Kennedy's midnight screening at the festival.

    Her sizzling red carpet attire had a double strap with a shimmering brooch embellishment, cut-outs on the shoulder and waist, a figure-skimming silhouette, and a floor-sweeping hem length. It also had a cape-like attachment flowing like a train on the back to finish off her look.

