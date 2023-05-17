Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan kicked off her debut in desi style flaunting Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's lehenga
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan brings desi glam power as she debuts at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, says, "I have always aspired to be here"!
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
The beautiful Sara Ali Khan walks the international red carpet at the Cannes International Film Festival for the first time.
Photo Courtesy: PR Handout
The actress wears a magnificent off-white lehenga to represent Indian culture worldwide during the opening ceremony of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, 2023.
Getty Photos
Sara Ali Khan, a stunning beauty, graced the red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival's opening ceremony.
Getty Photos
Beautiful and polished, the actress chose a white lehenga with gold embellishments. Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla created the stunning clothes the actress wore.
Photo Courtesy: PR Handout
While speaking to the shutterbugs present at the red carpet, on being asked upon how is she feeling, she says, "Nervous... I've always aspired to be here someday, amd I can't believe I'm here."
Photo Courtesy: PR Handout
Speaking about her look, Sara says, "It's traditional and modern Indian handmade design by Abu and Sandeep (Khosla). I've always been proud of my Indianess. It embodies who I am, it's fresh, it's modern and also has traditional roots."
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Sara Ali Khan is now promoting her forthcoming romance comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke, in which she co-starred in alongside Vicky Kaushal.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Sara Ali Khan is also working on projects like Homi Adjania's Murder Mubarak and the unnamed project from Jagan Shakti, Ae Watan Mere Watan.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
The film festival will kickstart in France from May 16 until May 27, 2023. Besides, Sara, Esha Gupta, Manushi Chhillar and Priyanka Chopra also graced the red carpet on the opening day of 2023 Cannes Film Festival.