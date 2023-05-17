Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan kicked off her debut in desi style flaunting Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's lehenga

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan brings desi glam power as she debuts at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, says, "I have always aspired to be here"!

The beautiful Sara Ali Khan walks the international red carpet at the Cannes International Film Festival for the first time.



The actress wears a magnificent off-white lehenga to represent Indian culture worldwide during the opening ceremony of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, 2023.

Sara Ali Khan, a stunning beauty, graced the red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival's opening ceremony.



Beautiful and polished, the actress chose a white lehenga with gold embellishments. Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla created the stunning clothes the actress wore.

While speaking to the shutterbugs present at the red carpet, on being asked upon how is she feeling, she says, "Nervous... I've always aspired to be here someday, amd I can't believe I'm here."



Speaking about her look, Sara says, "It's traditional and modern Indian handmade design by Abu and Sandeep (Khosla). I've always been proud of my Indianess. It embodies who I am, it's fresh, it's modern and also has traditional roots."



Sara Ali Khan is now promoting her forthcoming romance comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke, in which she co-starred in alongside Vicky Kaushal.



Sara Ali Khan is also working on projects like Homi Adjania's Murder Mubarak and the unnamed project from Jagan Shakti, Ae Watan Mere Watan.

