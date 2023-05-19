Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan dons shimmering gown, setting major fashion goals

    First Published May 19, 2023, 3:47 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is setting the bar high for fashion in Cannes. The Atrangi Re actress had her big red carpet debut at the biggest film festival in the world on Tuesday, and she's been killing it ever since. The actress' most recent Instagram post is actually not less. Sara Ali Khan shared pictures of herself online on Thursday wearing a gorgeous black dress with golden elements that she bought from the Moschino store.  The images were taken at the opening day celebration on Tuesday night.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is setting the bar high for fashion in Cannes. The Atrangi Re actress had her big red carpet debut at the biggest film festival in the world on Tuesday, and she's been killing it ever since. 

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress' most recent Instagram post is actually not less. Sara Ali Khan shared pictures of herself online on Thursday wearing a gorgeous black dress with golden elements that she bought from the Moschino store. The images were taken at the opening day celebration on Tuesday night.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actor wrote, “Sorry for the spam💁🏻‍♀️🫣 Feeling too Glam 💫🪄🌟 Seeing this clear water- sara nearly swam 🤔 But then decided against it- only for my gram fam 📸@vanityfair @redseafilm 📸: @arbaazb 💄: @tanvichemburkar 💇‍♀️: @the.mad.hair.scientist 👗: @rachelgilbertau @chandnimodha_ @cjmpublicity @thestellarentertainmentco.”

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The Women's Stories Gala was presented by the Red Sea International Film Festival and Vanity Fair at the renowned Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France. Sara uploaded images of her outfit along with a poem on Instagram after showing up at the Cannes after-party event in a sparkling gown.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sara's outfit for the Gala is a selection from Rachel Gilbert's own brand. She glammed it up with eye-catching accessories. Click here to read our download on the look.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sara accessorised the look simply with a matching bracelet, a pair of diamond stud earrings, and high heels to let the dress take centre stage.

