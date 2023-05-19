Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan dons shimmering gown, setting major fashion goals

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is setting the bar high for fashion in Cannes. The Atrangi Re actress had her big red carpet debut at the biggest film festival in the world on Tuesday, and she's been killing it ever since. The actress' most recent Instagram post is actually not less. Sara Ali Khan shared pictures of herself online on Thursday wearing a gorgeous black dress with golden elements that she bought from the Moschino store. The images were taken at the opening day celebration on Tuesday night.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The actress' most recent Instagram post is actually not less. Sara Ali Khan shared pictures of herself online on Thursday wearing a gorgeous black dress with golden elements that she bought from the Moschino store. The images were taken at the opening day celebration on Tuesday night.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The actor wrote, “Sorry for the spam💁🏻‍♀️🫣 Feeling too Glam 💫🪄🌟 Seeing this clear water- sara nearly swam 🤔 But then decided against it- only for my gram fam 📸@vanityfair @redseafilm 📸: @arbaazb 💄: @tanvichemburkar 💇‍♀️: @the.mad.hair.scientist 👗: @rachelgilbertau @chandnimodha_ @cjmpublicity @thestellarentertainmentco.”

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The Women's Stories Gala was presented by the Red Sea International Film Festival and Vanity Fair at the renowned Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France. Sara uploaded images of her outfit along with a poem on Instagram after showing up at the Cannes after-party event in a sparkling gown.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Sara's outfit for the Gala is a selection from Rachel Gilbert's own brand. She glammed it up with eye-catching accessories. Click here to read our download on the look.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram