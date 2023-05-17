Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cannes 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Manushi Chhillar grace red carpet (PHOTOS)

    First Published May 17, 2023, 7:37 AM IST

    On Tuesday (May16), the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival began with the world premiere of Jeanne du Barry, a historical drama set during the reign of Louis XV and starring Johnny Depp.

    article_image1

    Getty Photos

    On the first day of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, the red carpet was graced by many Bollywood stars like Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Manushi Chhillar, and Vijay Varma. The 76th annual festival began on Tuesday with the debut of Jeanne du Barry, a historical drama set during the reign of Louis XV and starring Johnny Depp.
     

    article_image2

    Getty Photos

    Sara Ali Khan debuted her Cannes red carpet in an ivory Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga. When asked how she feels, Sara told the media on the red carpet, "Nervous, I've always aspired to be here someday, and I can't believe I'm here.

    article_image3

    Getty Photos

    Speaking about her look, Sara said, "It's a traditional and modern Indian handmade design by Abu and Sandeep (Khosla). I've always been proud of my Indianess. It embodies who I am, it's fresh, it's modern and also has traditional roots."

    article_image4

    Getty Photos

    Esha Gupta looked stunning in a Nicolas Jebran couture gown. The actress' gown has a dangerously high cut at the front as she walked the red carpet.

    article_image5

    Getty Photos

    The actress walked the red carpet at Cannes for the first time in a white dress with a slit in the middle.

    article_image6

    Getty Photos

    Priyanka Chopra was clicked at the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewellery event at Palazzo Ducale on Tuesday evening.

    article_image7

    Getty Photos

    Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a scarlet skirt co-ord with a bejewelled flower decoration in the middle. She added a diamond choker and a pair of drop earrings to the look.

    article_image8

    Getty Photos

    Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has graced the red carpets of the Cannes Film Festival looking like a white Cinderella.

    article_image9

    Getty Photos

    At the Cannes Film Festival, Manushi Chhillar's neon-painted heels added a touch of glamour to the evening. Pay close attention to her necklace's intricate design. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cannes 2023: Vijay Varma drops euphoric photos; says big 'thank you' for terrific response to 'Dahaad' vma

    Cannes 2023: Vijay Varma drops euphoric photos; says big 'thank you' for terrific response to 'Dahaad'

    Farhana controversy: Aishwarya Rajesh given solid police protection in Chennai; know details vma

    Farhana controversy: Aishwarya Rajesh given solid police protection in Chennai; know details

    No 'shadow or implicit' ban imposed on 'The Kerala Story': Tamil Nadu govt informs SC anr

    No 'shadow or implicit' ban imposed on 'The Kerala Story': Tamil Nadu govt informs SC

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD romantic song is not to be missed-WATCH RBA

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD romantic song is not to be missed-WATCH

    Salman Khan left startled as Kangana Ranaut calls him out in viral video (WATCH) vma

    Salman Khan left startled as Kangana Ranaut calls him out in viral video (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Do you have high cholesterol? Add these foods to lower your LDL cholesterol levels RBA

    Do you have high cholesterol? Add these foods to lower your LDL cholesterol levels

    5 effective ways to save your child from dengue in monsoons vma

    5 effective ways to save your child from dengue in monsoons

    Daily Horoscope for May 17 2023 Pisces Capricorn Aquarius Cancer Virgo Aries Pisces Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for May 17, 2023: Good day for Aries; be careful Taurus, Gemini

    Numerology Prediction for May 17 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for May 17, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: Krunal Pandya-Marcus Stoinis show, competent bowling hands LSG 5-run win over MI to better playoff chances-ayh

    IPL 2023: Krunal-Stoinis show, competent bowling hands LSG 5-run win over MI to better playoff chances

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon