Cannes 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Manushi Chhillar grace red carpet (PHOTOS)

On the first day of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, the red carpet was graced by many Bollywood stars like Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Manushi Chhillar, and Vijay Varma. The 76th annual festival began on Tuesday with the debut of Jeanne du Barry, a historical drama set during the reign of Louis XV and starring Johnny Depp.



Sara Ali Khan debuted her Cannes red carpet in an ivory Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga. When asked how she feels, Sara told the media on the red carpet, "Nervous, I've always aspired to be here someday, and I can't believe I'm here.

Speaking about her look, Sara said, "It's a traditional and modern Indian handmade design by Abu and Sandeep (Khosla). I've always been proud of my Indianess. It embodies who I am, it's fresh, it's modern and also has traditional roots."

Esha Gupta looked stunning in a Nicolas Jebran couture gown. The actress' gown has a dangerously high cut at the front as she walked the red carpet.

The actress walked the red carpet at Cannes for the first time in a white dress with a slit in the middle.

Priyanka Chopra was clicked at the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewellery event at Palazzo Ducale on Tuesday evening.

Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a scarlet skirt co-ord with a bejewelled flower decoration in the middle. She added a diamond choker and a pair of drop earrings to the look.

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has graced the red carpets of the Cannes Film Festival looking like a white Cinderella.

