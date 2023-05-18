Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur shows off her sexy side in sheer black lace pantsuit (Photos)

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur commanded attention as she posed for pictures at Cannes 2023. The actress wore an all-black ensemble to the international gathering.

Mrunal Thakur showed up to her premiere in Cannes wearing a sequined jacket and black lace trousers. The star documented her first festival experience in Cannes with a photograph on the patio.



Fans commented on her photos, calling her the new national crush and noting that she didn't look anything like her Sita Ramam (2022) avatar.

Before posting the photos, the actress had teased on her Instagram Stories and posed in the exact location.



Actress Mrunal Thakur shared photos and captioned it, "The calm before the storm. Anyhoo. Gotta get dressed now."

One fan called her, "Next national crush," while another commented, "Sita ye tune kya kiya." Many others also said that there was quite a change in their 'Sita'.

Before her trip, Mrunal told a news agency that she was "thrilled" to attend the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. It's a privilege to speak for Grey Goose on this stage.

I'm excited to network with other filmmakers from across the world, try out some new things, and highlight the best of what India's film industry has to offer.



The picturesque French scenery served as the ideal backdrop for the actress. Mrunal is one of the rare TV stars to achieve major success in the film industry.



