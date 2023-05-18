Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur shows off her sexy side in sheer black lace pantsuit (Photos)

    First Published May 18, 2023, 8:28 AM IST

    Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur commanded attention as she posed for pictures at Cannes 2023. The actress wore an all-black ensemble to the international gathering.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mrunal Thakur showed up to her premiere in Cannes wearing a sequined jacket and black lace trousers. The star documented her first festival experience in Cannes with a photograph on the patio.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Fans commented on her photos, calling her the new national crush and noting that she didn't look anything like her Sita Ramam (2022) avatar. 

    article_image3

    Before posting the photos, the actress had teased on her Instagram Stories and posed in the exact location.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Actress Mrunal Thakur shared photos and captioned it, "The calm before the storm. Anyhoo. Gotta get dressed now."

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    One fan called her, "Next national crush," while another commented, "Sita ye tune kya kiya." Many others also said that there was quite a change in their 'Sita'.

    article_image6

    Before her trip, Mrunal told a news agency that she was "thrilled" to attend the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. It's a privilege to speak for Grey Goose on this stage.

    article_image7

    I'm excited to network with other filmmakers from across the world, try out some new things, and highlight the best of what India's film industry has to offer.
     

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The picturesque French scenery served as the ideal backdrop for the actress. Mrunal is one of the rare TV stars to achieve major success in the film industry.
     

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mrunal was last seen in Gumraah with Aditya Roy Kapur. Her next is a Telugu film with actor Nani tentatively titled Nani 30.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jawan Delhi HC directs Twitter to share details of users LEAKING videos of Shah Rukh Khan's film RBA

    Jawan: Delhi HC directs Twitter to share details of users LEAKING videos of Shah Rukh Khan's film

    Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan looks gorgeous in white saree-style outfit; fans calls her Sharmila Tagore RBA

    Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan looks gorgeous in white saree-style outfit; fans calls her Sharmila Tagore

    Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya welcomed with bouquet, watch video ADC

    Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya welcomed with bouquet, watch video

    'Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1' trailer sets Twitter ablaze; fans chant 'Cinema is back' vma

    'Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1' trailer sets Twitter ablaze; fans chant 'Cinema is back'

    The Kerala Story: Devoleena Bhattacharjee finally gives in her reaction on controversial film; says THIS vma

    The Kerala Story: Devoleena Bhattacharjee finally gives in her reaction on controversial film; says THIS

    Recent Stories

    Jawan Delhi HC directs Twitter to share details of users LEAKING videos of Shah Rukh Khan's film RBA

    Jawan: Delhi HC directs Twitter to share details of users LEAKING videos of Shah Rukh Khan's film

    Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan looks gorgeous in white saree-style outfit; fans calls her Sharmila Tagore RBA

    Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan looks gorgeous in white saree-style outfit; fans calls her Sharmila Tagore

    Follow these essential hair oiling tips for best results this season ADC

    Follow these essential hair oiling tips for best results this season

    World Aids VACCINE Day 2023: Glance at date, history and significance of this event vma

    World Aids VACCINE Day 2023: Glance at date, history and significance of this event

    Daily Horoscope for May 18 2023 Aries Taurus Gemini Cancer Scorpio Aquarius Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for May 18, 2023: Good day for Taurus, Leo; difficult day for Gemini

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon